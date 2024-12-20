CCTV Footage To Reveal Shocking Details As Naib Tehsildar Drags Biker’s Body For 30 KM In Bahraich

A disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich has sent shockwaves through the community after a government official allegedly dragged the body of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Narendra Kumar Haldar, for 30 kilometers after an accident on the Nanpara-Bahraich road. The accident has raised serious concerns, with authorities demanding action against the official involved.

The gruesome discovery was made when the mutilated body of Haldar was spotted underneath the car of Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi. The vehicle had reached the tehsil office, and as the driver was reversing, the body was noticed. Authorities were stunned, and district magistrate Monika Rani confirmed the car had been used by Awasthi for official duties. “It came to notice that a dead body came dragged with the vehicle to the tehsil,” Rani stated.

According to reports, the police were informed about an accident on Thursday, but when they arrived at the scene, they only found Haldar’s motorcycle and shoes. However, marks on the road suggested that a body may have been dragged under the vehicle, prompting authorities to alert nearby police stations. The mutilated body was eventually recovered near the Nanpara tehsil and was sent for an autopsy.

Narendra Kumar Haldar, a resident of Krishna Nagar Colony in the Payagpur police station area, was reportedly returning home after dropping his niece in Lakhimpur Kheri district. He met with an accident near Chaupal Sagar, which is suspected to have involved the official’s vehicle. Despite this, both the official and his driver have claimed that they were unaware that a body was stuck under their car.

The incident has triggered an investigation, with police examining CCTV footage from toll plazas and other locations to piece together the sequence of events. An FIR has been filed against the driver based on a complaint from the victim’s father, and the district authorities have recommended the suspension of Naib Tehsildar Awasthi.

This horrific incident highlights the dangers of road accidents and the critical need for better awareness and responsibility, especially among government officials. The case has sparked outrage, with many calling for justice and a thorough investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ: SC Notice To Tamil Nadu On Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji’s Bail Order