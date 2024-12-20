Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

CCTV Footage To Reveal Shocking Details As Naib Tehsildar Drags Biker’s Body For 30 KM In Bahraich

Bahraich accident, Narendra Kumar Haldar, Naib Tehsildar, government official drags body, Uttar Pradesh crime, police investigation, road accident, government vehicle accident, Naib Tehsildar suspension, Bahraich news, FIR filed

CCTV Footage To Reveal Shocking Details As Naib Tehsildar Drags Biker’s Body For 30 KM In Bahraich

A disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich has sent shockwaves through the community after a government official allegedly dragged the body of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Narendra Kumar Haldar, for 30 kilometers after an accident on the Nanpara-Bahraich road. The accident has raised serious concerns, with authorities demanding action against the official involved.

The gruesome discovery was made when the mutilated body of Haldar was spotted underneath the car of Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi. The vehicle had reached the tehsil office, and as the driver was reversing, the body was noticed. Authorities were stunned, and district magistrate Monika Rani confirmed the car had been used by Awasthi for official duties. “It came to notice that a dead body came dragged with the vehicle to the tehsil,” Rani stated.

According to reports, the police were informed about an accident on Thursday, but when they arrived at the scene, they only found Haldar’s motorcycle and shoes. However, marks on the road suggested that a body may have been dragged under the vehicle, prompting authorities to alert nearby police stations. The mutilated body was eventually recovered near the Nanpara tehsil and was sent for an autopsy.

Narendra Kumar Haldar, a resident of Krishna Nagar Colony in the Payagpur police station area, was reportedly returning home after dropping his niece in Lakhimpur Kheri district. He met with an accident near Chaupal Sagar, which is suspected to have involved the official’s vehicle. Despite this, both the official and his driver have claimed that they were unaware that a body was stuck under their car.

The incident has triggered an investigation, with police examining CCTV footage from toll plazas and other locations to piece together the sequence of events. An FIR has been filed against the driver based on a complaint from the victim’s father, and the district authorities have recommended the suspension of Naib Tehsildar Awasthi.

This horrific incident highlights the dangers of road accidents and the critical need for better awareness and responsibility, especially among government officials. The case has sparked outrage, with many calling for justice and a thorough investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ: SC Notice To Tamil Nadu On Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji’s Bail Order

Filed under

Bahraich Naib Tehsildar Narendra Kumar Haldar

Advertisement

Also Read

Wife Cannot Seek Alimony To Equalise Husband’s Current Wealth: Supreme Court

Wife Cannot Seek Alimony To Equalise Husband’s Current Wealth: Supreme Court

MahaKumbh 2025: SpiceJet Announces Special Flights From THESE Cities

MahaKumbh 2025: SpiceJet Announces Special Flights From THESE Cities

Government Shutdown Looms After Trump-Backed Bill Fails

Government Shutdown Looms After Trump-Backed Bill Fails

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Cancer Funding Cut In New Spending Bill After Musk’s Influence

Cancer Funding Cut In New Spending Bill After Musk’s Influence

Entertainment

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Bengaluru Gets Second Ed Sheeran Show. Check Date, Ticket Price And Booking Details

Bengaluru Gets Second Ed Sheeran Show. Check Date, Ticket Price And Booking Details

Viduthalai Part 2 Leaked Online: Vijay Sethupathi’s Powerful Performance Faces Setback ?

Viduthalai Part 2 Leaked Online: Vijay Sethupathi’s Powerful Performance Faces Setback ?

22nd Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi Win Best Actor And Actress Awards, Plus More – Full List Here!

22nd Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi Win Best Actor And Actress

Ed Sheeran To Rock Bengaluru With Two Concerts In February 2025 – Ticket Prices And Booking Info Here!

Ed Sheeran To Rock Bengaluru With Two Concerts In February 2025 – Ticket Prices And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox