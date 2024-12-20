Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
The Supreme Court issued a notice to Tamil Nadu regarding a plea to recall its decision granting bail to Minister Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam.

SC Notice To Tamil Nadu On Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji’s Bail Order

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Tamil Nadu regarding a plea to recall its decision granting bail to Minister Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-jobs scam.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the state to provide details of pending cases against Balaji, the number of witnesses involved, and a breakdown of victim-witnesses into public servants and civilians. The matter is set for further hearing on January 15.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised concerns about Balaji’s reappointment as a Cabinet Minister post-bail, alleging undue pressure on witnesses. Responding, the bench remarked, “If there are a large number of victims, then obviously this man occupying the position of Cabinet Minister, what will happen to the victims?”

On December 2, the Supreme Court expressed surprise over Balaji’s swift reinstatement as a minister following his release. “We grant bail, and the next day you go and become a Minister. Witnesses will naturally feel pressured given your position as a senior Cabinet Minister,” the bench observed.

The plea seeks to revisit the September 26 judgment granting bail to Balaji, citing concerns over witness intimidation due to his ministerial position. While the court clarified it would not recall the judgment, it agreed to examine whether witnesses were being coerced.

Balaji’s bail was granted considering his extended detention since June 2023 and the delayed trial process, despite the court acknowledging a prima facie case against him. However, just three days later, on September 29, Balaji was reappointed as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government.

Balaji’s legal troubles stem from his tenure as Transport Minister under the AIADMK government from 2011 to 2015. He was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the ED in connection with a money laundering case registered in 2021, based on three FIRs from 2018 related to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Balaji joined the DMK in December 2018 and became the Electricity Minister after the party’s 2021 electoral victory.

The apex court’s inquiry underscores the potential implications of Balaji’s ministerial role on the fairness of the legal proceedings and the safety of witnesses.

