Curfew Imposed In Manipur Amid Protests Over Kidnapping And Murder Of Six Civilians

The discovery of six bodies—three women and three children—who were allegedly kidnapped by militants. Their tragic deaths have sparked outrage and fresh unrest in the region. ( Read more below)

In response to escalating violence and protests, authorities have imposed a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East, while internet services have been suspended across seven districts in Manipur. This comes after the discovery of six bodies—three women and three children—who were allegedly kidnapped by militants. Their tragic deaths have sparked outrage and fresh unrest in the region.

The bodies were found near a river in Jirimukh, a remote village in Jiribam district, located along the Manipur-Assam border. The victims, who had been living in a relief camp, were reported missing after a gunfight between security forces and militants earlier in the week. The bodies were discovered on Friday evening, leading to widespread protests across the Imphal Valley. Later that night, the bodies were transported to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for postmortem.

The violence soon escalated, with angry mobs attacking the homes of several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). At MLA Sapam Nishikant Singh’s residence, the mob destroyed gates and bunkers, while at MLA RK Imo’s home in Sagolband, the attackers set fire to furniture and shattered windows.

Protests intensified in Khwairamband Keithel in Imphal, where demonstrators demanded justice for the victims of the kidnapping and murder. The six victims were allegedly abducted by militants following a gunfight between insurgents and security forces in Jiribam district on Monday. Local Meitei organizations have raised concerns, claiming that the victims, who were living in a relief camp, were kidnapped during the clash.

The violence began on November 11, when militants attacked a police station in Borobekra, near Jiribam. The attack was successfully repelled by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants. However, during their retreat, the militants reportedly abducted three women and three children from the nearby relief camp.

In the aftermath, a massive search operation has been launched to locate the missing individuals. The state government, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday to ease tensions.

This latest violence comes as part of a broader and ongoing ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has been simmering for over a year and a half. While the Jiribam district, known for its ethnic diversity, had largely remained unaffected by the violence, recent developments, including the discovery of a farmer’s mutilated body in June, have increased tensions.

In response to the escalating violence, the Union Home Ministry has reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including Jiribam. The move is aimed at addressing the “volatile situation” in the region, as the ongoing ethnic strife continues to destabilize the state.

Since May 3 of the previous year, more than 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills. The conflict remains a deeply divisive and challenging issue in the region.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Dehradun Innova Crash: Survivor’s Father Responds To BMW Race And Party Video Speculations