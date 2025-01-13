Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Assembly, following observations by the Delhi High Court.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Assembly, following observations by the Delhi High Court. On Monday, the court noted that the reports on the city’s administration had not been promptly placed before the Assembly for discussion, raising questions about the government’s intentions. Puri claimed that this issue could lead to a significant backlash against AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Court Raises Concerns About Delayed CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court was hearing a petition filed by BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), which alleged that the AAP government deliberately delayed placing certain CAG reports before the Assembly. The court observed that the government’s inaction in promptly presenting the findings cast “doubts on its bonafides.”

“It is crystal clear. You have delayed,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told PTI when asked about his reaction to the court’s observations.

Puri’s Criticism of AAP in Delhi

Puri accused the AAP government of suppressing the findings of the national auditor. He stated that once the CAG submitted its reports, the government should have immediately sent them to the Assembly speaker and lieutenant governor and initiated discussions in the House.

“The CAG, when auditing any issue, gives every stakeholder a chance to respond. If there are disagreements, the government can comment or provide clarifications. But instead, they kept the reports hidden,” Puri alleged.

He further criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, pointing out his earlier praise for the CAG in 2017. At that time, Kejriwal had remarked that the Congress would have “sold the country” if not for the CAG. Puri highlighted the irony in Kejriwal’s current stance, accusing him of now suppressing the auditor’s findings.

Delhi High Court Hearing and Poll Impact

The Delhi High Court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter for January 16. Puri predicted that the developments could have significant political consequences for AAP, saying, “First, a slap will come from the court. The second slap will come from the poll results.”

He suggested that the voters of Delhi would penalize AAP for allegedly keeping the CAG reports under wraps.

Upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi Assembly elections, set to be held on February 5, with vote counting on February 8, are shaping up to be a crucial test for AAP. The party currently holds a dominant position, having won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, while the BJP won three and eight seats, respectively. The Congress, once a major player in Delhi politics, has failed to secure a single seat in the last two elections.

As of now, AAP has not responded to the allegations made by the BJP or Puri’s remarks. However, with the elections just weeks away, this issue is expected to dominate political discourse in the capital.