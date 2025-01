Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto ahead of Delhi Assembly elections for the year 2025.

On Friday, the BJP released its three-part Sankalp Patra (manifesto), calling it a roadmap for “Viksit Delhi.” BJP president Nadda acknowledged that the party aims to make Delhi corruption-free with the manifesto.

The Sankalp Patra promises Rs 500 subsidies on gas cylinders, Mahila Samman Nidhi: Women to be given Rs 2,500 and Increase in old age pension

More details awaited.