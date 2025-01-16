Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Delhi Police Nab Two For Aiding Bangladeshi Woman In Acquiring Fake Indian Documents

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police apprehended two individuals accused of orchestrating a scheme to provide fraudulent Indian identity documents to a Bangladeshi woman who illegally entered the country over a decade ago.

Delhi Police Nab Two For Aiding Bangladeshi Woman In Acquiring Fake Indian Documents

New Delhi: In a significant operation, the Delhi Police apprehended two individuals accused of orchestrating a scheme to provide fraudulent Indian identity documents to a Bangladeshi woman who illegally entered the country over a decade ago. The arrests were made on Thursday, as confirmed by an official statement.

Discovery at IGI Airport

The case came to light on January 8 when a woman passenger, identified as Riya Singh on her Indian passport, attempted to board a flight to Dhaka at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Routine document verification uncovered discrepancies, ultimately revealing her true identity as Riya Akhter, a Bangladeshi citizen. She also carried a Bangladeshi school registration card, confirming her origins.

Further investigation disclosed that the woman had crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally via West Bengal in 2014. She had subsequently acquired fake Indian documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and an Indian passport, to blend in and facilitate better work opportunities.

The Racket Unveiled

The police identified and arrested Sachin Chauhan from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sushminder from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for their involvement in the fraudulent scheme. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Usha Rangnani, Chauhan, with a background in ticket booking and visa facilitation, used his network to arrange the counterfeit documents.

Chauhan partnered with Sushminder to obtain the necessary credentials required for creating an Indian passport. During interrogation, Chauhan admitted to charging ₹2 lakh from the Bangladeshi woman for these services. He revealed that he had joined hands with agents engaged in illegal immigration activities to make quick money.

Further Investigation

The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations to identify other potential members of the racket and their activities. The authorities emphasized their commitment to curbing illegal immigration and document fraud to ensure national security.

This operation underscores the importance of stringent document verification processes and highlights the need for vigilant monitoring of cross-border activities.

