Friday, January 17, 2025
Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit

In a chilling double homicide in Lucknow’s Malihabad town, a 25-year-old woman, Geeta, and her seven-year-old daughter, Deepika, were found dead with their throats slit inside their home on Thursday afternoon.

Malihabad Tragedy: Woman And Daughter Found Dead With Throats Slit

In a chilling double homicide in Lucknow’s Malihabad town, a 25-year-old woman, Geeta, and her seven-year-old daughter, Deepika, were found dead with their throats slit inside their home on Thursday afternoon. The horrifying discovery has led to a police manhunt to apprehend the killers.

The incident came to light when the house remained locked late into the morning. Geeta’s father, Siddhnath, accompanied by her son, Devansh, arrived and accessed the house using a ladder. Inside, they found Geeta and Deepika lying in a pool of blood. Siddhnath raised an alarm, alerting neighbors and the police. Senior officers, including DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava, forensic experts, and a dog squad, rushed to the scene to begin their investigation.

Initial Investigation and Family Background

Preliminary findings revealed that the murders were committed using a sharp-edged weapon. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, while teams began probing motives and searching for suspects. Geeta, who lived with her children in her husband Prakash Kanojia’s house, was alone at the time of the incident. Kanojia, a laundry worker in Mumbai, had left for work 15 days earlier. Devansh, who was staying with his grandparents, grew concerned when his mother did not answer his calls, prompting the visit that uncovered the tragedy.

The incident occurred in Ishapur village, about 40 km from Lucknow. While the motive remains unclear, authorities are exploring all leads. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” stated DCP Srivastava. The shocking murders have left the community shaken, as investigators work to ensure justice for the victims.

