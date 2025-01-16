12 Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Largest Anti-Maoist Operation Of 2025

At least 12 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur in the biggest anti-Maoist operation of 2025. Security forces launched the operation after a deadly IED blast claimed eight personnel's lives earlier this month.

At least 12 Maoists were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, January 16 in a major counter-insurgency operation. According to police officials, this is the most extensive anti-Maoist operation in the region since the start of the year.

The operation was conducted in the South Bastar region, just 10 days after a deadly IED blast in Bijapur killed eight security personnel. The South Bastar region includes the districts of Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma and is infamous for being a Maoist stronghold. However, with increased security measures and the setting up of new camps in the past year, efforts to weaken their influence have been stepped up.

The incident started around 9 a.m. when an integrated team of security personnel based on intelligence regarding Maoist presence in a dense forest area acted. The operation included contingents from the District Reserve Guard of three districts, five battalions of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), and the 229th battalion of the CRPF. The exchange of gunfire between the forces and the Maoists continued sporadically till the evening.

No Casualties Among Security Forces

A senior police officer said that no casualties have been reported among the security forces as of the latest updates. The operation highlights an ongoing surge in anti-Maoist activities, which has intensified since late 2023.

In 2023, security forces neutralized 219 alleged Maoists, with 38 killed in a single operation in the Abujhmad forests last October. With this latest operation, the death toll of Maoists in 2024 has risen to 26. Earlier this month, five Maoists were killed in Bijapur on January 6, and three were killed in Sukma on January 9.

CoBRA Commandos Injured In IED Blast

Earlier on Thursday, two CoBRA commandos were injured in the Basaguda area of Bijapur after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists detonated. The injured personnel, identified as Mridul Barman and Mohd. Ishaq of the 206th CoBRA battalion, were on an area domination operation. Both were airlifted to Raipur for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

