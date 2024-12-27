Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

This move comes after the Central government's air quality monitoring panel had earlier lifted Stage IV measures, which had been triggered due to severe pollution levels in the region.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday saw a welcome improvement in air quality following continuous rainfall, which led to the revocation of restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3. This move comes after the Central government’s air quality monitoring panel had earlier lifted Stage IV measures, which had been triggered due to severe pollution levels in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that the continuous rain since the morning significantly improved the region’s air quality. By 7:00 PM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) had dropped from a high of 348 at 5:00 PM to 334, indicating a noticeable improvement in conditions. However, the CAQM clarified that measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 would remain in place to keep pollution levels in check.

Impact of GRAP-3 Measures

Stage 3 restrictions, which were lifted, had included a ban on non-essential construction work in the private sector and a shift to hybrid classes for students up to grade 5. The use of older vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, was also restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. However, people with disabilities were exempt from these restrictions. Additionally, non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older emissions standards were banned.

Stage 3 had been invoked earlier this month when AQI levels breached the 400 mark, prompting the government to implement severe measures to combat pollution. These included curbs on industrial activities, construction work, and the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi.

Continued Vigilance and Monitoring

While GRAP-3 restrictions were lifted, the CAQM emphasized the ongoing need for vigilance. The Commission reiterated that actions under Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 would remain in force, with continuous monitoring and review by relevant agencies to ensure that air quality does not worsen.

Citizens have been urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined under GRAP-III, especially during the winter season when unfavorable weather conditions may lead to a deterioration in air quality. The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP assured the public that it would closely monitor the situation and issue further directives as necessary based on the air quality forecast.

As the situation continues to improve, authorities are focused on ensuring that these measures help maintain the gains made in reducing air pollution.

