Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

This move comes after the Central government's air quality monitoring panel had earlier lifted Stage IV measures, which had been triggered due to severe pollution levels in the region.

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday saw a welcome improvement in air quality following continuous rainfall, which led to the revocation of restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3. This move comes after the Central government’s air quality monitoring panel had earlier lifted Stage IV measures, which had been triggered due to severe pollution levels in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that the continuous rain since the morning significantly improved the region’s air quality. By 7:00 PM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) had dropped from a high of 348 at 5:00 PM to 334, indicating a noticeable improvement in conditions. However, the CAQM clarified that measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 would remain in place to keep pollution levels in check.

Impact of GRAP-3 Measures

Stage 3 restrictions, which were lifted, had included a ban on non-essential construction work in the private sector and a shift to hybrid classes for students up to grade 5. The use of older vehicles, including BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, was also restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. However, people with disabilities were exempt from these restrictions. Additionally, non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older emissions standards were banned.

Stage 3 had been invoked earlier this month when AQI levels breached the 400 mark, prompting the government to implement severe measures to combat pollution. These included curbs on industrial activities, construction work, and the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi.

Continued Vigilance and Monitoring

While GRAP-3 restrictions were lifted, the CAQM emphasized the ongoing need for vigilance. The Commission reiterated that actions under Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 would remain in force, with continuous monitoring and review by relevant agencies to ensure that air quality does not worsen.

Citizens have been urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined under GRAP-III, especially during the winter season when unfavorable weather conditions may lead to a deterioration in air quality. The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP assured the public that it would closely monitor the situation and issue further directives as necessary based on the air quality forecast.

As the situation continues to improve, authorities are focused on ensuring that these measures help maintain the gains made in reducing air pollution.

Also Read: India Is Not For Beginners’: Man Travels 250 Km Beneath A Train From Itarsi To Jabalpur, Watch Video

Filed under

delhi air pollution GRAP-3

Advertisement

Also Read

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

Bharat Progress Report: Amazon Pledges $80 Billion In Exports From India By 2030

Bharat Progress Report: Amazon Pledges $80 Billion In Exports From India By 2030

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox