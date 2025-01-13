BJP’s Parvesh Verma Challenges Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi Assembly Election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The contest for the New Delhi constituency has turned into a political showdown, with Verma accusing the AAP of failing to deliver on its promises to slum dwellers.

Unfulfilled Promises to Slum Dwellers: Verma’s Allegations

Parvesh Verma alleged that the AAP government betrayed Delhi’s slum dwellers by not providing homes under a housing scheme. He claimed that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) collected ₹70,000 to ₹1,50,000 from slum residents in 2013 with the promise of permanent homes. However, Verma stated, “Twelve years later, these families are still waiting for their promised homes.”

Verma also presented documents obtained through RTI applications, claiming that while more than 8,000 homes were fully constructed under the scheme, they were not allocated. Instead, Verma accused Kejriwal of prioritizing personal luxury projects over addressing the needs of the poor.

Verma criticized the AAP-led government for allowing the demolition of slums in areas like Silver Oak Park, Ramesh Nagar, and Karol Bagh. These actions, he alleged, have rendered many families homeless.

The BJP leader further accused the AAP of deflecting blame onto the BJP for slum demolitions conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to Verma, this reflects AAP’s inability to address the housing crisis effectively.

Verma also took jabs at Kejriwal over the alleged renovation of his official bungalow, dubbed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by critics. The BJP has accused the AAP leader of extravagant spending while neglecting housing projects for the poor.

AAP’s Defense: Countering Verma’s Claims

The Aam Aadmi Party dismissed Verma’s allegations, calling them politically motivated. AAP highlighted its efforts to improve living conditions for slum dwellers by laying sewer lines, providing water, and ensuring electricity in 1,800 unauthorised colonies.

In a statement, AAP accused the BJP of exploiting slum dwellers for political gain. The party alleged that the BJP plans to demolish slums in areas like Shakur Basti’s Railway Jhuggi Camp and convert the land for commercial use, leaving residents without shelter.

The housing issue for slum dwellers has become a central theme in the BJP-AAP political rivalry. While Verma accuses the AAP of failing to fulfill its promises, AAP emphasizes its work toward improving slum conditions and accuses the BJP of hypocrisy and neglect.

The upcoming elections in New Delhi are expected to be a litmus test for both parties, with the fate of slum dwellers being a crucial electoral issue.

As the battle intensifies, both parties have sharpened their attacks, focusing on slum redevelopment and housing policies. With Parvesh Verma positioning himself as a champion of slum dwellers’ rights and Arvind Kejriwal defending his governance record, voters in New Delhi will play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of this high-stakes election.

