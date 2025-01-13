Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
PM Narendra Modi To Celebrate Lohri In Delhi’s Narayana Village Today

PM Modi to celebrate Lohri in Narayana village today, marking the end of winter and harvest season with warmth and community spirit.

PM Narendra Modi To Celebrate Lohri In Delhi’s Narayana Village Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to join Lohri celebrations in Narayana village near Delhi today, marking a special connection with the people on this vibrant festival. Scheduled to arrive around 7:30 PM, PM Modi will light the sacred Lohri bonfire and interact with the villagers. The atmosphere in Narayana is charged with excitement as residents prepare to welcome the Prime Minister and share this joyous occasion.

Lohri, celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, holds deep cultural significance, especially among the Sikh community. It marks the end of winter and celebrates the harvest season. Across the nation, and particularly in Punjab and Haryana, people are coming together with immense enthusiasm to celebrate this auspicious festival.

Traditional rituals will take center stage, with families, neighbors, and friends gathering to offer jaggery, sesame seeds, and popcorn to the holy fire. The festivities will include singing folk songs and performing lively traditional dances like Bhangra and Gidda around the crackling flames. The spirit of Lohri is one of warmth, community, and gratitude for nature’s bounty.

Meanwhile, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has commenced with the sacred bath on Paush Purnima in Prayagraj. On this occasion, PM Modi extended his wishes to devotees and tourists via social media, calling the Maha Kumbh a “symbol of India’s eternal heritage.” In his heartfelt message, he acknowledged the millions gathering in faith and prayed for a wonderful experience for all attendees.

As India celebrates Lohri and the Maha Kumbh simultaneously, the essence of cultural unity and shared traditions resonates across the country, blending faith and festivity in a vibrant tapestry of joy and devotion.

