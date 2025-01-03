Dense Fog In North India: Flights, Trains Ops Disrupted Amid Poor Visibility; Schools Shut

The thick fog has created widespread disruption in air travel, with flights delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Rail services have also been affected by the weather conditions.

Most of North India has been enveloped in a dense fog, which has led to poor visibility, freezing temperatures, and significant disruptions to transportation. Numerous trains and flights have been delayed as a result of the cold wave, and the severe weather has also had an impact on the school schedule.

The fog has caused a drop in temperature in Delhi. The highest recorded temperature was 16°C, which is three degrees colder than usual for this time of year. With a temperature of 9.6°C on Friday morning, Delhi experienced its fifth straight cold day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a chance of light rain on January 6, and the city will continue to experience dense fog until January 8.

#WATCH | A dense layer of fog blankets Chandigarh as cold wave grips the city. pic.twitter.com/BE5x6XrM6v — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

Flights, Trains Halted

The thick fog has created widespread disruption in air travel, with flights delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airlines affected were SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India, with flights out of and arriving at Amritsar, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Guwahati being severely delayed. The authorities have asked the passengers to get in touch with the airlines in case their flights are canceled since the visibility isn’t improving much. Till Friday morning, it was reported that the average time for incoming flights was five minutes, while that for outgoing flights stood at around 11 minutes.

Flight operations are being affected by the dense fog, and passengers are advised to monitor flight schedules with their respective airlines,” the Delhi Airport authority said in an advisory.

Rail services have also been affected by the weather conditions. Many trains have left and arrived late from and to Delhi. The routes of some trains have been changed, and the railway authorities have issued travel advisories to the passengers.

Besides the disruption of travel, the Central Pollution Control Board has reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi had reached an alarming 309 at the Lodhi Road station, which falls under the ‘Very Poor’ category. Hazardous air quality, due to a combination of fog and pollution, has further worsened conditions for people, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases.

Schools Closed

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, in areas such as Noida, the district administration decided to suspend classes of students up to Grade 8 due to extreme weather conditions. Temperatures as low as 8°C on Friday are likely in the district and hence a step was taken to protect students from the chill.

“On account of continuing cold wave conditions, the educational institutions would be kept shut in Gautam Buddh Nagar until the state of cold wave is reviewed in detail,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate.

IMD’s forecast suggests that dense to very dense fog will continue to affect Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Guwahati, among other places, including Rajasthan’s Kota, Bundi, and Sikar, and parts of Haryana and Punjab. Besides the fog, light rain and snowfall are also predicted in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, making it another challenging day for travelers.

A cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5°C below normal,” an IMD spokesperson said.

