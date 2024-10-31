Diwali 2024: What Is The Auspicious Time Of Lakshmi Puja As Per Hindu Calendar?

Celebrating Diwali on this day combines reverence and tradition, ushering prosperity, joy, and abundance into homes. May this Diwali bring light, happiness, success, and fulfillment to your lives!

Diwali, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, is a time for invoking Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for prosperity, success, and peace. This festival occurs on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar, typically in the month of Kartik. In 2024, the Amavasya tithi has sparked discussions as it spans two days, starting on October 31 and ending on November 1.

Diwali 2024 Date and Timing

For 2024, the Amavasya tithi begins at 3:52 PM on October 31 and concludes at 6:16 PM on November 1. This overlap has led to differing opinions on when to celebrate Diwali, with some favoring October 31 and others November 1.

According to astrological traditions and the ideal timing for Lakshmi Puja, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024, as per Drik Panchang.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat on November 1, 2024

The timing of Lakshmi Puja is crucial, as performing the rituals at the right moment is believed to enhance auspiciousness in the home. On November 1, 2024, the Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal periods are recommended for conducting the Puja, as these times are particularly favorable. Pradosh Kaal coincides with twilight, while Vrishabha Kaal occurs when the Vrishabha (Taurus) Lagna rises, both regarded as spiritually significant.

Pradosh Kaal: An ideal time for Puja rituals, lasting from around 5:42 PM to 8:14 PM on November 1.

Vrishabha Kaal: The most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja, occurring within Pradosh Kaal from approximately 6:30 PM to 8:14 PM.

Performing Lakshmi Puja during these timeframes aligns with positive cosmic energies, believed to attract wealth, happiness, and well-being.

Can We Also Do Lakshmi Puja on November 1, 2024?

The choice of November 1 for Lakshmi Puja adheres to traditional guidelines that recommend conducting Diwali Puja during the night when the Amavasya tithi is fully active.

Since Amavasya continues through both Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal on November 1, this date is deemed astrologically favorable. Celebrating Diwali on this day allows devotees to pray to Goddess Lakshmi during the most powerful muhurat, increasing the chances of receiving her blessings.

Lakshmi Puja Rituals for Diwali 2024

Preparations: Start by purifying your home and setting up a Puja altar with idols or images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Offerings: Light diyas and offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and other traditional items to the deities.

Mantra Chanting: Recite Lakshmi mantras and prayers, especially “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah,” along with Ganesha mantras for auspiciousness.

Aarti: Conclude with a Lakshmi Aarti, expressing gratitude and devotion.

Distribution of Prasad: Share prasad with family and neighbors as a token of blessings.

Choosing November 1 for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja in 2024 allows for optimal alignment with astrological muhurats, inviting the Goddess of Wealth’s blessings during the most auspicious hours.

Celebrating Diwali on this day combines reverence and tradition, ushering prosperity, joy, and abundance into homes. May this Diwali bring light, happiness, success, and fulfillment to your lives!

