GRAP 3 Curbs Begin November 15: What’s Allowed and What’s Banned

With air quality in Delhi reaching hazardous levels, authorities have implemented strict Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution. These emergency measures include a halt on construction activities and potential school closures for young children.

GRAP 3 in Delhi-NCR

For a second consecutive day, the capital’s air quality remained in the “severe” category, prompting authorities to implement rigorous anti-pollution measures set to take effect on November 15. Stage III GRAP measures in Delhi-NCR will begin at 8 a.m. on November 15, supplementing actions already in place under Stages I and II to curb further air quality degradation.

Mechanical road sweeping, daily water sprinkling

Stage III GRAP measures require intensified mechanical road sweeping, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 15. Authorities will also conduct daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants, especially before peak traffic hours, targeting high-traffic corridors, road hotspots, and ensuring proper disposal of accumulated dust.

Under Stage III restrictions, all mining and related activities across NCR will be halted. Additionally, the state governments in NCR and the GNCTD are authorized to decide on suspending physical classes for students up to Class 5, potentially shifting to online instruction.

GRAP 3 restrictions

The GRAP guidelines also impose restrictions on certain vehicle operations to reduce pollution. An official notification specifies that NCR state governments and the GNCTD will restrict BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) that meet BS-III or lower standards will also face restrictions, except for those transporting essential goods or providing essential services.

Only EV, CNG, or BS-VI diesel-powered buses can enter Delhi

Furthermore, inter-state buses from NCR regions will only be allowed to enter Delhi if they are EV, CNG, or BS-VI diesel-powered, with the exception of All India Tourist Permit buses and tempo travelers.

The onset of winter has brought a significant rise in pollution, resulting in health challenges for Delhi residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s average AQI was reported at 352 on Monday, indicating persistently high pollution levels.

