IndiGo Flight Delays For 16 Hours, Lead To Passenger Outrage at Mumbai Airport

The flight, 6E17, was initially scheduled to depart at 6:55 am on Saturday but faced multiple delays throughout the day, with the new departure time set for 11 pm.

In a major disruption, over 100 passengers on an IndiGo flight to Istanbul were stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for more than 16 hours due to a technical malfunction in the aircraft. The flight, 6E17, was initially scheduled to depart at 6:55 am on Saturday but faced multiple delays throughout the day, with the new departure time set for 11 pm.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the airline’s handling of the situation. Many reported that they were kept on the plane for hours without adequate updates, leading to confusion and anger. Some passengers also alleged that no food or water was provided, and they were left without any assistance from IndiGo staff. One passenger even claimed that drinking water was only distributed 13 hours into the ordeal.

Further complaints included being made to board and deboard the plane several times, with no clear communication about the revised departure time. Passengers also mentioned that the aircraft’s air conditioning was turned off, adding to their discomfort. A lack of representative staff to address the issues worsened the experience for many travelers.

One Twitter user, Sonam Saigal, described her brother’s experience, stating, “My brother has been stuck at Mumbai International Airport for more than 12 hours due to extremely unprofessional behaviour by @IndiGo6E.” Another passenger, Sachin Chintalwad, raised concerns about missing a connecting flight from Istanbul to Washington due to the prolonged delay.

In response to the growing outcry, IndiGo issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the technical glitch. The airline confirmed that an alternate aircraft had been arranged and was scheduled to depart at 11 pm. IndiGo assured passengers that their safety and comfort were top priorities, but the incident left many dissatisfied with the airline’s communication and customer service.

This delay incident comes shortly after IndiGo was ranked among the world’s worst airlines in the ‘AirHelp Score Report 2024,’ which placed the carrier at the bottom of the rankings. However, IndiGo disputed the findings, questioning the credibility of the report and stating that it consistently performs well in punctuality and customer service.

Despite the airline’s apology and reassurances, the incident has sparked widespread frustration, with many passengers demanding better communication and accountability from the airline.