Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

KT Rama Rao’s Arrest Paused Till Verdict On His Petition In Formula E Racing Case

KT Rama Rao's arrest has been paused by the Telangana High Court until a decision is made regarding his petition in the ongoing Formula E racing scam case.

KT Rama Rao’s Arrest Paused Till Verdict On His Petition In Formula E Racing Case

The Telangana High Court has paused KT Rama Rao’s arrest till a decision has been taken on his petition in alleged Formula E racing scam.

KT Rama Rao will not be arrested till a decision is taken on his petition, the Telangana High Court said today, providing the former state minister some relief in the in alleged Formula E racing case. The arguments were completed on Mr Rao’s petition to cancel the case against him today, and the court suspended the decision.

The next hearing of the matter will be on December 31. The court, however allowed the investigation to continue.

A corruption case has been lodged against Mr Rao — the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and popularly known as KTR — in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E car race in Hyderabad. He has been accused of misusing government funds and his authority as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, which filed the case, alleged that Rs 55 crore was paid to the Formula E organisers by the state government on the verbal orders of Mr Rao. This was done without any cabinet clearance and was in violation of the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

The RBI imposed a fine of Rs 8 crore on the then Telangana government for unauthorised transactions, which was later paid by the Congress government after coming to power.

The Enforcement Directorate, meanwhile, has summoned Mr Rao to appear for questioning on January 7 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the alleged financial irregularities in the Formula-E race, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting official sources.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES ONLINE)

 

Filed under

KT Rama Rao

Advertisement

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee Declared The Poorest: ADR Report 

Chandrababu Naidu Is India’s Richest CM With Net Worth Of Rs 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee...

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball...

“Two Arrested For Assaulting Army Officer At Kerala NCC Camp”: Kerala Police

“Two Arrested For Assaulting Army Officer At Kerala NCC Camp”: Kerala Police

Get Ready For A Northern Lights Spectacle On New Year’s Eve: What You Need to Know

Get Ready For A Northern Lights Spectacle On New Year’s Eve: What You Need to...

Gaza Healthcare Nearing ‘Total Collapse’ Due To Israeli Strikes: UN

Gaza Healthcare Nearing ‘Total Collapse’ Due To Israeli Strikes: UN

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox