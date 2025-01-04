Middle-East Economic Corridor High on Agenda in US-India NSA Dialogue

US NSA Jake Sullivan will discuss the Middle-East Economic Corridor with Ajit Doval during the iCET dialogue in New Delhi. The talks are expected to strengthen strategic ties, operationalize the corridor in the midst of the Gaza conflict, and deepen US-India high-tech collaborations.

Outgoing US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan is scheduled to meet Indian NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Monday for the third round of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) dialogue. The two countries will deliberate to deepen strategic alignment and advance high-tech collaborations between them.

Even if one understands Sullivan’s trip as a last goodbye visit, the language between the parties says much more than that. This is to discuss operationalising of the Middle East Economic Corridor, the core project at hand that currently falls under Gaza hostilities. In fact, MEEC reportedly is getting closer to liftoff and may see entry of members of the Abraham Accords with Israel saying Iran-backed militia were in charge in all of Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Strengthening India-US Strategic Ties

NSA Sullivan has been instrumental in fostering India-US relations during his tenure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his national security team will honor Sullivan’s contributions, which include facilitating India’s access to critical technologies and strengthening defense cooperation.

Sullivan played a key role in a number of the landmark initiatives-including General Electric’s jet engine F-414 deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He advocated for semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing, space technology, and advanced telecom platforms, making India an important country as it started to break China’s monopoly on becoming a sole source for global companies diversifying from China.

Counter Regional Security Challenges

Besides economic and technological cooperation, Sullivan has been vocal in supporting India’s views on regional security matters. He forced Pakistan to restrain cross-border terrorism and intervened when tensions were high due to Khalistani separatism. Sullivan ensured that anti-India rhetoric from extremist groups did not derail bilateral ties and worked to align the Biden administration with India’s concerns over external interference in Punjab.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent trip to Washington reflected India’s keen interest in ensuring that the transition was smooth for both countries in their bilateral relationship. The Indian delegation interacted with outgoing as well as incoming US officials to ensure that there is continuity in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

