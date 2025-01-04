CM Atishi Says Delhi Metro Network ‘Doubled In Past Decade’ Under AAP Government Ahead Of Elections

CM Atishi announced that the Rithala-Kundli corridor foundation and the Delhi Metro Magenta Line expansion and the inauguration of the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park stretch are set for 5 January, 2025.

Ahead of the Delhi election scheduled for February 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in a press conference, highlighted the monumental achievements in public transportation over the past decade. She attributed these developments to the collaborative efforts of the Delhi government and the central government, with each contributing 50% to Delhi Metro projects.

She also announced that the foundation stone of the Rithala-Kundli corridor under the Delhi Metro Magenta Line expansion and the inauguration of the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park stretch are set for 5 January, 2025. The announcements come alongside a significant boost to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Delhi with neighboring NCR cities.

A Decade of Metro Expansion

“Delhi Metro has witnessed unparalleled growth, especially since 2014-2015 under the AAP government. In just ten years, Delhi’s metro network has doubled, expanding from 193 km to an impressive 393 km. This includes 200 km of new operational tracks and an additional 250 km currently under construction,” said Atishi.

Key expansions in the metro network include:

Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (Red Line)

Millennium City Centre to Samaypur Badli (Yellow Line)

Blue Line’s extension from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City

The inauguration of new lines such as the Pink Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line, and the Airport Metro Express Line.

Economic Growth and Increased Ridership

“The metro expansion isn’t just about connectivity; it’s about boosting Delhi’s economy. Over the last decade, Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income have seen consistent growth,” CM Atishi emphasized.

Ridership has also surged significantly.

2014-2015: 24 lakh passengers traveled daily.

2025: Over 60 lakh passengers rely on the metro daily.

She emphasized that between 2015 and 2025, the government has invested ₹73,278 crore in Delhi Metro, including new lines, additional coaches, and infrastructure upgrades.

RRTS to Boost NCR Connectivity

In another major development, the first phase of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be inaugurated tomorrow at New Ashok Nagar, as highlighted by Atishi. This high-speed rail project, jointly funded by the Government of India, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, aims to revolutionize connectivity between Delhi and NCR cities.

“RRTS is a game-changer,” Atishi remarked. “Delhi has contributed ₹1,260 crore to this project, with an MOU signed for priority corridors like Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat gaining approval. These projects will not only reduce travel time but also accelerate regional economic growth.”

Highlighting the collaborative effort, CM Atishi stated, “These projects are a testament to the synergy between the Delhi government and the Centre. Tomorrow, both the Delhi government and Union ministers will jointly inaugurate the new RRTS stretch. This marks a new era of infrastructure development in Delhi and NCR.”

