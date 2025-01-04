Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Delhi Election 2025: BJP Releases Its First List Of Candidates

In a major move ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its first set of candidates. The list includes some prominent figures within the party, who will contest from key constituencies across the national capital.

BJP’s Parvesh Verma to Challenge Kejriwal in New Delhi

One of the most high-profile candidates is Parvesh Verma, who will contest from the New Delhi assembly seat. Verma, a senior BJP leader, will face off against the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal in what promises to be a fierce battle for the capital’s heart.

Key BJP Leaders in Other Constituencies

Alongside Verma, several other BJP stalwarts have been named in the first list:

  • Dushyant Gautam will contest from Karol Bagh.
  • Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been nominated for the Rajouri Garden seat.
  • Kailash Gehlot will represent the party from Bijwasan.
  • Arvinder Singh Lovely is set to contest from Gandhi Nagar.

With these announcements, the BJP is gearing up for what is expected to be a closely contested election in Delhi.

