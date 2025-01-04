Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Weather Update: Zero Visibility Halts Over 400 Flights At Delhi Airport Amid Dense Fog

Dense fog resulted in zero visibility at Delhi Airport, grounding over 400 flights and disrupting travel plans. Passengers were advised to contact airlines for updates as the fog affected flight schedules and road traffic across North India.

Weather Update: Zero Visibility Halts Over 400 Flights At Delhi Airport Amid Dense Fog

North India is engulfed in a thick blanket of fog on Saturday, leading to widespread disruptions in flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and causing significant delays in road traffic across the region. The dense fog reduced visibility to zero in several areas, creating challenging conditions for travelers.

It created significant disruptions in the functionality of IGIA, which witnesses 1,300 flight movements daily. Delhi International Airport Ltd has issued an advisory over X (formerly Twitter) at 12:05 a.m., saying that flight schedules have been affected. “Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updated flight information. Deep regrets for any inconvenience caused,” DIAL said.

The strong winds and bad weather caused one of India’s major airlines, IndiGo, to suspend both departure and arrival. The tweet posted by the airline on X at 1:05 a.m. states, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are presently on hold owing to reduced visibility.” It added that the possibility of delay prevails after normal operations resume considering airside congestion.

Similarly, Air India admitted the problems caused by dense fog through a social media post, where poor visibility was seen as a primary reason for delaying flights in Delhi and northern India.

According to an airport official, more than 400 flights were delayed because of adverse weather, causing discomfort to passengers who were traveling to and from the national capital.

Road Traffic At Standstill

The dense fog didn’t just impact air travel. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana saw their road traffic slow down to a crawl as commuters found it challenging to navigate through the near-zero visibility conditions. Authorities asked motorists to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during the foggy hours.

Weather In Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said zero visibility was reported in multiple parts of Delhi last night, marking one of the worst episodes of fog this season. The maximum temperature was 21.2°C – above the seasonal average – and the minimum was 7°C.

Air quality in Delhi was also an issue, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 371, which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies as “very poor.”

Travelers are advised to monitor their flight schedules by contacting their airlines. The weather is expected to improve gradually, but delays and disruptions are likely to continue since the region is still trying to cope with the effects of thick fog.

ALSO READ | Violence in Manipur: Kuki Protesters Clash With Security Forces, Senior Officer Wounded

Filed under

delhi weather

Advertisement

Also Read

Teen Stabs Classmate Outside School; Police Arrests 10

Teen Stabs Classmate Outside School; Police Arrests 10

Venus Dazzles Above Moon in Rare Night Sky Event; Stuns Stargazers Worldwide

Venus Dazzles Above Moon in Rare Night Sky Event; Stuns Stargazers Worldwide

Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? Journalist’s Body Found In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh Days After Investigating Corruption

Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? Journalist’s Body Found In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh Days After Investigating...

Crackdown On Illegal Migrants: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Dwarka

Crackdown On Illegal Migrants: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Dwarka

PM Modi To Inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

PM Modi To Inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025

Entertainment

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox