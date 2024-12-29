Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Weather Update: Cold Wave And Snowfall To Hit North India, IMD Issues Weather Alert

North India braces for cold wave conditions, snowfall, and rain as the IMD forecasts severe weather from December 30 to January 2. Kashmir faces heavy snowfall, disrupting daily life, while Delhi records the highest December rainfall in over 100 years.

Weather Update: Cold Wave And Snowfall To Hit North India, IMD Issues Weather Alert

Parts of North India are set to experience cold wave conditions as they head into the new year, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast. From December 30 to January 2, regions including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are expected to face cold to severe cold wave conditions.

The IMD forecasted that “cold wave to severe cold wave conditions” are likely in a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh, and cold wave conditions in isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. These regions will experience a significant drop in temperatures, with the cold intensifying in the coming days.

Moderate Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh

The IMD also reported that Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to see further drops in temperature by December 29 as the rain clears up. Atul Kumar Singh, an IMD scientist, informed that weather will clear starting from Sunday, with a temperature drop of 3-6 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in some areas of Western Uttar Pradesh and most places in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms are also likely in certain areas, but the weather will become dry from December 30.

Snowfall to Continue in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is expected to continue experiencing light rainfall and snowfall until the morning of December 29. Heavy rainfall or snowfall is expected in isolated areas over NE-Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, northern parts of Mandi, Lahul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and northern Sirmaur districts. The IMD also predicted fresh spells of cold waves, dense fog, and ground frost starting from the morning of December 30 over the lower hills and plains of the state. Shimla and surrounding areas will continue to experience light precipitation until midnight on December 28.

Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Kashmir

Kashmir was heavily impacted by the season’s heaviest snowfall on December 28, which disrupted daily life, including air, rail, and road traffic. Snowfall was heavy to very heavy in the plains of south Kashmir, moderate in central Kashmir, and light to moderate in the plains of north Kashmir. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed, and train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended due to heavy snow accumulation. Air traffic to and from Srinagar was also halted, while power and water supply were disrupted in several areas.

Delhi Sees Highest December Rainfall Since 1923

Delhi recorded 41.2 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Saturday, marking the highest single-day December rainfall since 1923, and the second-highest since 1901. An orange alert was issued for Sunday, warning of dense fog in most areas and very dense fog in isolated places. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for the next two days, forecasting more spells of fog and drizzle.

Filed under

Cold wave December rain Delhi Delhi rainfall Himachal Pradesh weather IMD Forecast Jammu Kashmir snowfall Kashmir snowfall impact snowfall Uttar Pradesh thunderstorms weather alert north India

