Violence in Manipur: Kuki Protesters Clash With Security Forces, Senior Officer Wounded

A fresh wave of violence erupted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday evening, as protesters from the Kuki tribe clashed with central security forces. This incident marks another escalation in the long-standing ethnic tensions between the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki tribes in the surrounding hills. The violence began after security forces initiated the demolition of bunkers in the mountainous areas, an action that stirred strong reactions from the Kuki community.

The protesters, who had been enforcing an economic blockade for several days, were demanding the withdrawal of central forces from the hills. They sought to disrupt traffic on major highways, and when security forces attempted to intervene and disperse the crowd, tensions flared. The protesters moved toward the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kangpokpi, where they began pelting stones at the building. In response, the security forces deployed tear gas and fired blank rounds to control the situation, resulting in injuries on both sides.

Impact of the Economic Blockade and Armed Presence

The Kuki-Zo Council, a local organization backing the protests, has called for a continuous shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas, which has significantly hampered the movement of essential goods. This blockade has created an economic crisis, disrupting the transportation of vital supplies along highways. The shutdown is expected to last until Sunday morning, severely impacting the lives of people in the region.

Amidst the protests, reports have surfaced of individuals carrying automatic weapons on the streets of Kangpokpi, further escalating the situation. Armed men were seen controlling key sections of the highway alongside protesters, increasing the risk of violence. The presence of armed groups has complicated the efforts of security forces, who are now strategizing on how to deal with the armed individuals in the area.

One of the significant casualties of the clashes was Kangpokpi’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Prabhakar, who suffered chest injuries during the unrest. Several other security personnel also sustained injuries as the situation became increasingly volatile.

Ethnic Tensions: The Root Cause of the Unrest

The violence in Kangpokpi is not an isolated incident but part of a larger ethnic conflict that has been brewing in Manipur for years. The Meitei community, which is concentrated in the Imphal valley, has long sought inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, which would grant them certain privileges and benefits. In contrast, the Kuki tribes, which have ethnic ties to Myanmar’s Chin state and Mizoram, are demanding a separate administration due to what they perceive as discrimination and unequal resource distribution by the state government.

The tension reached a boiling point on May 3, 2023, when violence broke out between the two communities, leading to the deaths of over 250 people and displacing around 50,000 others. The violence led to the declaration of a state of emergency and a curfew in many areas. The Kuki tribes argue that they have been historically marginalized, while the Meitei community insists on their rights to equal treatment within the state.

The Kuki-Zo Council, which has played a prominent role in organizing the current protests, opposes the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The council had objected to the Chief Minister’s passage through Kangpokpi district on his way to Senapati for a local festival, further adding fuel to the fire.

Government Response and Security Reinforcements

In light of the escalating violence, the newly appointed Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, is stepping up efforts to manage the situation. With the ongoing unrest and the frequent violent confrontations between protesters and security forces, reinforcements have been sent to Kangpokpi. The Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district remains a flashpoint, with security forces attempting to regain control of the situation.

Despite the growing unrest, the government has denied the existence of the “Kuki-Zo Council” as a formal entity, dismissing their role in the current protests. This stance has further strained relations between the protesters and the state government, particularly as the council continues to organize protests against the government’s policies.

Rising Tensions and the Need for Resolution

As the situation continues to unfold, tensions remain high, with no immediate signs of a resolution. The ethnic divide between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, coupled with political unrest and armed confrontations, has left the state in a precarious position. The growing economic blockade and the presence of armed individuals are adding to the complexity of the crisis.

Calls for peace and a lasting resolution are growing louder, but the path forward remains uncertain. Security forces and protesters remain locked in a standoff, with neither side willing to back down. As reinforcements are deployed and the shutdown continues, the situation remains volatile, with no clear resolution in sight.

The government must address the deep-rooted ethnic tensions and the demands for autonomy while ensuring the safety of the people in the region. Without meaningful dialogue and a comprehensive peace plan, the unrest in Manipur is likely to continue, further destabilizing the region and affecting the lives of countless individuals.

