LPG Tanker Overturns in Coimbatore, Leak Promptly Controlled

An LPG tanker carrying 18 tonnes of gas overturned on a flyover in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on Friday, leading to a minor gas leak. The incident occurred when the tanker detached from the truck transporting it. The tanker driver, who sustained minor injuries, immediately informed the fire and rescue department, triggering a swift emergency response.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and sprayed water on the tanker to contain the leak. District collector Kranti Kumar Pati assured that the situation was under control, stating, “The leak has been completely arrested.” Officials from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and technical safety experts also arrived at the scene to assist in managing the crisis.

Precautionary Measures Taken to Ensure Public Safety

Authorities quickly cordoned off the flyover to prevent public access and diverted traffic to alternative routes. Considering the proximity of schools to the accident site, the district administration declared a holiday for around 35 schools within a radius of 500 meters to one kilometer.

The immediate priority was to prevent escalation, as the tanker was loaded with hazardous LPG. Emergency teams worked diligently to stabilize the situation, ensuring the safety of nearby residents and passersby. The tanker was carefully removed from the flyover within four hours, allowing traffic to resume smoothly.

Collaborative Efforts Avert Disaster

The seamless coordination between local authorities, emergency services, and technical experts was instrumental in managing the situation. Police, fire services, and officials from BPCL and IOCL worked together to ensure the leak was controlled without further incident.

While the situation posed significant risks, the rapid and well-organized response highlighted the importance of preparedness and collaboration in handling emergencies. This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role of effective management in mitigating potential disasters.

