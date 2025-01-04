Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter Sana Remains Safe After Bus Hits Her Car In Kolkata

Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, was involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening, January 3, 2025, in Kolkata.

Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, was involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening, January 3, 2025, in Kolkata. The incident occurred in the Behala Chowrasta area on Diamond Harbour Road when a bus reportedly hit the car she was traveling in. Sana, seated next to the driver, remained unhurt, while the car sustained minor damage.

Following the collision, the bus attempted to flee the scene. However, the driver of Sana’s car chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Sakher Bazar. After Sana alerted the authorities, police arrived at the scene, detained the bus driver, and began an investigation into the incident.

Sana Ganguly: Education and Career

Sana Ganguly is the only child of Sourav Ganguly and his wife, renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly. Raised in Kolkata, Sana completed her schooling at Loreto House, a reputed educational institution in the city. She later pursued higher studies in Economics at University College London, one of the world’s top universities.

Professionally, Sana is currently a consultant at INNOVERV, a boutique consulting firm based in London. Her work experience includes an internship with Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers, two globally recognized professional services firms. Additionally, Sana was actively involved with Enactus, a student-led organization promoting social entrepreneurship.

Sana’s engagement with societal issues has been notable. In August 2024, she joined her parents in a candlelight march protesting the heinous rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. During the protest, Sana spoke passionately about the need for justice, emphasizing that such crimes must not be normalized in society.

Her activism traces back to 2019 when she posted on Instagram opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, the post created a political stir, prompting her father, Sourav Ganguly, to clarify publicly that the post was “not true” and to request that people refrain from involving Sana in such matters.

Family and Public Life

Sana shares a close bond with her parents. Sourav Ganguly, often referred to as “Dada,” is a celebrated figure in Indian cricket and has served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Dona Ganguly, a renowned Odissi dancer, has made significant contributions to Indian classical dance. The Ganguly family has frequently been in the public eye, balancing their celebrity status with a grounded and socially aware approach to life.

Despite the recent car accident, Sana Ganguly’s quick response and the authorities’ timely action ensured no further harm. As the daughter of an iconic Indian cricketer and a celebrated dancer, Sana continues to carve her own path. Her impressive academic achievements, professional endeavors, and commitment to social causes highlight her individuality and resilience. This incident is a reminder of her strength and determination to tackle challenges head-on, much like her illustrious father on the cricket field.

