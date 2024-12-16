Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
“Need To Rehabilitate Affected Youth Instead Of Demonizing Them”: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed deep concern over the growing problem of drug abuse and illicit drug trade in the country, emphasizing the need for rehabilitation rather than stigmatization of affected individuals.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the widespread impact of substance abuse, noting its links to terrorism, violence, and social instability. “Profits from the illicit drug trade are being used to support terrorism, which leads to violence and long-term economic and social instability,” the bench observed.

The court identified key factors contributing to drug abuse among young people, including peer pressure, academic stress, family disturbances, and the easy availability of drugs. “Adolescents often turn to drugs as a form of emotional escapism,” the bench noted.

Acknowledging that substance abuse cuts across economic and social barriers, the judges stressed the importance of addressing the issue through open discussions. “Drug abuse should not be treated as a taboo. Instead, we must openly discuss and tackle the issue head-on,” they said.

The court also underscored the need to focus on rehabilitation. “We should not demonize individuals struggling with substance abuse but rehabilitate them to become constructive citizens,” the bench stated. It further urged young people to avoid following those who resort to drug abuse, calling for societal support in steering them toward positive choices.

The remarks came during the court’s judgment on a bail plea filed by a man accused of smuggling 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan to India. The case brought to light the gravity of the drug trade and its far-reaching consequences on society.

The Supreme Court’s observations underline the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat drug abuse in India, including education, counseling, and rehabilitation initiatives. By addressing the root causes and offering support to affected individuals, the aim is to foster a healthier, more stable society.

Filed under

Drug Abuse Drug trade supreme court of india

