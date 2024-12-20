Parliament’s Winter Session Ends Amid Protests, Controversies, And Low Productivity

The winter session of Parliament concluded on Friday, marked by intense protests, political clashes, and low productivity, with significant disagreements between the government and the Opposition. The session saw heated protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the introduction of two landmark bills on simultaneous elections, and an ongoing debate on the Constitution’s 75th anniversary.

The final day of the session witnessed a series of protests both inside and outside Parliament. Congress MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined the opposition bloc INDIA in voicing their disapproval of Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during the debate on the Constitution. Shah’s comments, made earlier in the week, were interpreted by many as an insult to the architect of the Constitution. Shah had stated that it had become a “fashion” to invoke Ambedkar’s name, which sparked a strong backlash from opposition parties who demanded an apology and Shah’s resignation.

In response, the BJP dismissed the allegations, accusing the Congress of distorting Shah’s words to create controversy. The protests over this issue escalated throughout the week, culminating in heated exchanges and even physical altercations between lawmakers from the ruling party and the Opposition. The matter also led to police complaints and privilege motions.

Introduction of Simultaneous Elections Bills

Amidst the political unrest, two significant bills were introduced in Parliament aimed at implementing simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bills were referred to a 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which will now scrutinize them further. These proposed changes have sparked debate over their potential impact on India’s democratic process and electoral systems.

Additionally, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced earlier in the year, was extended to a JPC. Despite the ongoing protests, the government pressed ahead with its agenda, pushing for reforms that could change the way elections are conducted in the country.

A Bitter Battle Between the Government and Opposition

The session was marred by accusations of misconduct and disruption. The productivity of the Lok Sabha was recorded at 57.87%, and the Rajya Sabha at just 40%, reflecting the disarray in both Houses. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticized the Opposition for its disruptive tactics, urging MPs to respect the dignity of the House. He emphasized that staging protests and demonstrations outside the gates of Parliament was inappropriate and violated parliamentary norms.

The Congress rejected these charges, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress the voice of the Opposition and bulldozing parliamentary processes. They claimed that disruptions were a result of the BJP’s refusal to engage in constructive dialogue and their disrespect toward the opposition’s concerns.

Tensions boiled over when both the BJP and Congress filed police complaints against each other. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of “dastardly conduct” after Gandhi allegedly shared a “criminally edited” video of Shah’s comments on social media. Meanwhile, Congress claimed that BJP MPs had physically blocked Gandhi’s path and injured party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The exchanges underscored a deeper issue of mutual distrust and a breakdown in decorum, leading to privilege motions and accusations of “breach of parliamentary privileges” from both sides.

Deteriorating Parliamentary Productivity

The Lok Sabha’s productivity for the session stood at a dismal 57.87%, while the Rajya Sabha’s productivity was even lower at 40%. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the decreasing productivity, stating that the country’s citizens were growing increasingly disillusioned with the constant disruptions in Parliament. He warned that the public was losing faith in the democratic institutions, emphasizing that it was time for MPs to prioritize meaningful debates over disruptive tactics.

One of the highlights of the session was a landmark debate on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, with participation from top leaders across the political spectrum. The debate, however, was marred by further accusations between the government and Opposition, each blaming the other for undermining the Constitution and its framers.

In this context, the government accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution, while the Opposition alleged that the BJP was working against the interests of vulnerable communities. Both sides used the occasion to criticize each other’s record and make political statements.

Key Legislative Developments

Despite the disruptions, the session saw the passage of key legislation. The Lok Sabha passed three bills, including the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Rajya Sabha passed three, including the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024. However, the introduction of the two bills on simultaneous elections became a flashpoint, with the Opposition forcing a vote on the scope of the bills’ introduction, which will now be reviewed by the JPC.

The winter session of Parliament will be remembered for its high level of disruption, political clashes, and a decline in productivity. The session exposed the deep divisions between the ruling BJP and the Opposition, with accusations of misconduct and a failure to engage in constructive debate. As India approaches the next Budget session, all eyes will be on whether Parliament can restore its functioning and dignity amid the ongoing political tension.