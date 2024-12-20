Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
we-woman

Yati Narasinghnand Advocates For A Sanatan Nation After Denied Permission For Religious Convention

Hindu priest Yati Narasinghnand, known for his provocative statements, made headlines again on Friday after authorities denied him permission to organize a religious convention.

Yati Narasinghnand Advocates For A Sanatan Nation After Denied Permission For Religious Convention

Hindu priest Yati Narasinghnand, known for his provocative statements, made headlines again on Friday after authorities denied him permission to organize a religious convention. Following the incident, the priest claimed that Hindus suffer globally because “they do not have a country of their own” and emphasized the need for a Sanatan Vedic Nation.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad Case Background

Currently out on bail in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case, Yati Narasinghnand held a Mahayagya at the Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara headquarters. The event was conducted to “pray for the destruction” of those who obstructed the planned convention.

Addressing attendees from across the country, the priest reiterated his stance, stating that establishing a Sanatan Vedic Nation was imperative. He envisioned a country with “no mosques, no madrasas, and no jihadis.” He compared his vision to Israel, describing it as a homeland that protects its people globally.

Condemnation of Administrative Actions

Shrimahant Raju Das of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi joined in criticizing the authorities. He described the police intervention that halted the three-day Vishwa Dharma Sansad as an insult to Sanatan Dharma. The convention was meant to address issues like atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Yati Narasinghnand urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami to act against officials who disrupted the event, accusing them of treating Sanatan Dharma as a subject of ridicule. He emphasized the need for administrative respect towards religious traditions and gatherings.

