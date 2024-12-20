BJP MP PP Chaudhary Appointed Chairperson Of JPC On ‘One Nation, One Election’

With the opposition parties continuing their objections, the future of this proposal will depend on the committee's findings and how it addresses the concerns raised by critics.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been appointed the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The committee’s membership has been expanded to 39 members, with 27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. While the ruling government pushes ahead with the proposal, opposition parties continue to raise concerns over its impact on democracy and its potential to benefit the ruling party disproportionately.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary Appointed Chairperson of JPC

PP Chaudhary, a Member of Parliament from the BJP, has been appointed the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with evaluating the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The committee, which aims to streamline the electoral process by holding simultaneous elections to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has been expanded to include 39 members—27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal has sparked significant opposition from parties across the political spectrum. Critics argue that this reform could disproportionately favor the ruling party, consolidating its influence over both national and state elections. They warn that such a move could undermine the autonomy of regional parties, and diminish their voice in the electoral process.

The proposal, which seeks to amend the Constitution through The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was approved by the Cabinet last week. These Bills aim to synchronize the timing of elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, ensuring simultaneous elections nationwide.

Opposition’s Concerns and Legislative Process

During the introduction of the Bills, strong resistance was voiced by opposition members in Parliament. Despite this opposition, a division vote was held, and the Bills were introduced with 269 votes in favor and 196 against. Opposition leaders argue that the proposal undermines the democratic framework, placing too much power in the hands of the central government, which could be to the detriment of states and regional parties.

As the JPC, led by PP Chaudhary, begins its review, the debate around ‘One Nation, One Election’ is expected to intensify. With the opposition parties continuing their objections, the future of this proposal will depend on the committee’s findings and how it addresses the concerns raised by critics.

