Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BJP MP PP Chaudhary Appointed Chairperson Of JPC On ‘One Nation, One Election’

With the opposition parties continuing their objections, the future of this proposal will depend on the committee's findings and how it addresses the concerns raised by critics.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary Appointed Chairperson Of JPC On ‘One Nation, One Election’

BJP MP PP Chaudhary has been appointed the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The committee’s membership has been expanded to 39 members, with 27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. While the ruling government pushes ahead with the proposal, opposition parties continue to raise concerns over its impact on democracy and its potential to benefit the ruling party disproportionately.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary Appointed Chairperson of JPC
PP Chaudhary, a Member of Parliament from the BJP, has been appointed the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with evaluating the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The committee, which aims to streamline the electoral process by holding simultaneous elections to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has been expanded to include 39 members—27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal has sparked significant opposition from parties across the political spectrum. Critics argue that this reform could disproportionately favor the ruling party, consolidating its influence over both national and state elections. They warn that such a move could undermine the autonomy of regional parties, and diminish their voice in the electoral process.

The proposal, which seeks to amend the Constitution through The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was approved by the Cabinet last week. These Bills aim to synchronize the timing of elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, ensuring simultaneous elections nationwide.

Opposition’s Concerns and Legislative Process
During the introduction of the Bills, strong resistance was voiced by opposition members in Parliament. Despite this opposition, a division vote was held, and the Bills were introduced with 269 votes in favor and 196 against. Opposition leaders argue that the proposal undermines the democratic framework, placing too much power in the hands of the central government, which could be to the detriment of states and regional parties.

As the JPC, led by PP Chaudhary, begins its review, the debate around ‘One Nation, One Election’ is expected to intensify. With the opposition parties continuing their objections, the future of this proposal will depend on the committee’s findings and how it addresses the concerns raised by critics.

ALSO READ: NDA Leaders Back CM Nitish Kumar As Face For Upcoming Bihar Elections

Filed under

JPC ONE NATION ONE ELECTION PP Chaudhary

Advertisement

Also Read

MahaKumbh 2025: SpiceJet Announces Special Flights From THESE Cities

MahaKumbh 2025: SpiceJet Announces Special Flights From THESE Cities

Government Shutdown Looms After Trump-Backed Bill Fails

Government Shutdown Looms After Trump-Backed Bill Fails

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Cancer Funding Cut In New Spending Bill After Musk’s Influence

Cancer Funding Cut In New Spending Bill After Musk’s Influence

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Operation Shatakveer’ To Protect 100-Year-Old Trees

MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Operation Shatakveer’ To Protect 100-Year-Old Trees

Entertainment

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Bengaluru Gets Second Ed Sheeran Show. Check Date, Ticket Price And Booking Details

Bengaluru Gets Second Ed Sheeran Show. Check Date, Ticket Price And Booking Details

Viduthalai Part 2 Leaked Online: Vijay Sethupathi’s Powerful Performance Faces Setback ?

Viduthalai Part 2 Leaked Online: Vijay Sethupathi’s Powerful Performance Faces Setback ?

22nd Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi Win Best Actor And Actress Awards, Plus More – Full List Here!

22nd Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay Sethupathi And Sai Pallavi Win Best Actor And Actress

Ed Sheeran To Rock Bengaluru With Two Concerts In February 2025 – Ticket Prices And Booking Info Here!

Ed Sheeran To Rock Bengaluru With Two Concerts In February 2025 – Ticket Prices And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox