NDA Leaders Back CM Nitish Kumar As Face For Upcoming Bihar Elections

The ruling NDA in Bihar has firmly backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its face for the upcoming 2025 assembly elections, dismissing any speculation about leadership changes. This united front comes after BJP’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments, which sparked discussions about the party’s stance on projecting a chief ministerial candidate.

Unwavering Support for Nitish Kumar

During a meeting aimed at strengthening grassroots coordination, party leaders from the JD(U), BJP, and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) collectively affirmed their support for Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal reiterated that the leadership of the Chief Minister has long been settled and there is no question of altering that.

Jaiswal responded to Shah’s recent interview, where the Home Minister had hinted at a possible reevaluation of the NDA’s strategy in Bihar. Shah’s statement, suggesting a collective decision-making process within the NDA, led to speculation that the BJP might push for a change in leadership ahead of the state elections. However, Jaiswal clarified that Shah’s remarks were misunderstood, emphasizing that Nitish Kumar’s leadership was firmly in place.

Coalition Unity and Coordination

State leaders from JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) echoed this sentiment, stressing that the NDA will contest the 2025 elections under Nitish Kumar’s guidance. LJP (RV) president Raju Tiwari expressed confidence that the leadership question had been conclusively addressed, following BJP president’s clarification.

JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha also expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing coordination efforts, stating that the party was focusing on strengthening its organizational base at the district and booth levels. “Nitish again in 2025” became a rallying cry, with the JD(U) leadership emphasizing that the issue of leadership was already settled in Bihar.

