Friday, December 20, 2024
‘Saw People Burn Inside’: Eyewitness Recalls Jaipur Fire Horror, Shares How He Jumped Out Of Window

A deadly collision involving a gas tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has left a trail of devastation, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring more than 35. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as a massive fire spread across the highway, engulfing vehicles in flames and sending shockwaves through the area.

Horrifying Eyewitness Accounts: Flames Visible from Miles Away

Hours after the collision, which occurred early on Friday morning, witnesses reported seeing the flames from nearly a kilometre away. Ambulances and fire trucks raced towards the crash site as thick black smoke filled the sky.

One eyewitness, a school van driver on his way to pick up students, recounted the horrifying moment he saw a man engulfed in flames. “It was a terrifying sight,” he said, recalling how the fire spread rapidly after the blast. “The explosion was so intense that the flames could be seen from far away.”

Survivor Stories: Desperate Escapes from the Inferno

Survivors shared heart-wrenching stories of how they narrowly escaped the fire. One survivor, traveling from Rajsamand to Jaipur, recalled the moment their bus came to a sudden stop around 5:30 AM. “We heard a massive explosion, and fire surrounded the bus instantly. The door was locked, so we had no choice but to break the window and jump out,” he said. “About eight others jumped with us, but many couldn’t escape in time.”

As the fire spread, multiple explosions followed one after another, exacerbating the danger. The nearby petrol pump worsened the situation, turning the highway into an inferno.

The deadly collision turned the highway into a devastating scene, injuring over 35 people and setting more than 30 vehicles on fire. The explosion from the gas tanker led to a massive blaze that spread quickly across the area, causing chaos and panic.

According to authorities, a sleeper bus traveling from Rajsamand to Jaipur was directly behind the tanker when the accident occurred. While efforts are ongoing to identify the passengers, officials fear that some may have been trapped inside their vehicles.

Emergency Response: Authorities Rush to the Scene

Following the tragic incident, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited SMS Hospital to oversee the treatment of the injured. Sharma met with doctors and hospital staff, ensuring proper care for the victims. He also visited the accident site and spoke with local police officers to gather details and assess the situation.

The Jaipur-Ajmer highway collision serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers on India’s roads. As authorities continue their investigation and emergency teams work tirelessly to treat the injured, the devastating loss of life and the harrowing stories of survival will remain etched in the memories of those who witnessed this horrific event.

ALSO READ: Jaipur CNG Blast: 4 Killed In Massive Fire

Jaipur-Ajmer highway accident

