Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to greet journalists braving the cold outside the BJP headquarters on Friday before attending a crucial meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to greet journalists braving the cold outside the BJP headquarters on Friday before attending a crucial meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC). The meeting aimed to finalise the second list of BJP candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

Addressing the reporters stationed outside, PM Modi said:
“New Year greetings to all of you. Greetings on Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Please take care of yourselves in this cold and cover your heads.”

BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections

The CEC meeting, which included top leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda, focused on strategizing for the polls and selecting candidates. The BJP had already released its first list of 29 candidates on January 4, which featured prominent names such as former MP Parvesh Verma, fielded against AAP chief and ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Similarly, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri was named as the candidate for Kalkaji, where he will face Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi. The BJP is making a determined push to end the Aam Aadmi Party’s decade-long dominance in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Shah and Nadda held discussions with Delhi BJP leaders to finalize the list of probable candidates and formulate the party’s electoral strategy.

BJP’s Challenge in Delhi

Despite its consistent victories in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi across three national elections since 2014, the BJP has been unable to wrest control of the Delhi Assembly from AAP, which swept to power in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

This time, the BJP aims to reverse the trend by presenting a strong slate of candidates and capitalizing on its national momentum.

As the party prepares to contest the 70-member Delhi Assembly, PM Modi’s brief interaction with the media underscored his focus on outreach and goodwill, even amid the intense election preparations.

Must Read: Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Filed under

PM Modi's Heartwarming message To journalists Thand me sambhaliye

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Save America’: Elon Musk’s Biographer Claims Tesla CEO Is ‘Going Mad’

‘Save America’: Elon Musk’s Biographer Claims Tesla CEO Is ‘Going Mad’

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Bangladesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal Bids Final Farewell To International Cricket

Bangladesh Cricketer Tamim Iqbal Bids Final Farewell To International Cricket

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Potential TikTok Ban In U.S.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Potential TikTok Ban In U.S.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specs Revealed Before January 22 Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specs Revealed Before January 22 Unpacked Event

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox