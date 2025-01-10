PM Modi’s Heartwarming Message To The Journalists, ‘Thand Me Sambhaliye …’, Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to greet journalists braving the cold outside the BJP headquarters on Friday before attending a crucial meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paused to greet journalists braving the cold outside the BJP headquarters on Friday before attending a crucial meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC). The meeting aimed to finalise the second list of BJP candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

Addressing the reporters stationed outside, PM Modi said:

“New Year greetings to all of you. Greetings on Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Please take care of yourselves in this cold and cover your heads.”

#WATCH | Delhi: “New Year greetings to all of you. Greetings to you on Lohri, Makar Sankranti. Take care of yourselves in this cold, cover your head,” PM Narendra Modi told journalists at the BJP headquarters who were here to cover party CEC meeting for #DelhiElection2025… pic.twitter.com/tFyVGaExb9 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections

The CEC meeting, which included top leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda, focused on strategizing for the polls and selecting candidates. The BJP had already released its first list of 29 candidates on January 4, which featured prominent names such as former MP Parvesh Verma, fielded against AAP chief and ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Similarly, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri was named as the candidate for Kalkaji, where he will face Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi. The BJP is making a determined push to end the Aam Aadmi Party’s decade-long dominance in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Shah and Nadda held discussions with Delhi BJP leaders to finalize the list of probable candidates and formulate the party’s electoral strategy.

BJP’s Challenge in Delhi

Despite its consistent victories in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi across three national elections since 2014, the BJP has been unable to wrest control of the Delhi Assembly from AAP, which swept to power in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

This time, the BJP aims to reverse the trend by presenting a strong slate of candidates and capitalizing on its national momentum.

As the party prepares to contest the 70-member Delhi Assembly, PM Modi’s brief interaction with the media underscored his focus on outreach and goodwill, even amid the intense election preparations.

Must Read: Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case