Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

A special court in Delhi has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to serve a written notice before arresting Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in connection with a new corruption case. Karti is accused of providing relief to a liquor company by intervening in a ban on the duty-free sale of its liquor. The court’s order came after hearing Karti’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while hearing the plea, instructed Karti Chidambaram to join the investigation and cooperate with the CBI. The judge noted that Karti must assist the investigation process whenever required. Importantly, the court ordered that the CBI should give a three-day notice before arresting Karti after he returns to India on January 12, 2025.

“The investigating agency shall give three days written notice before the applicant in case his arrest is required after he joins the investigation of the case upon return to the country on January 12, 2025,” the judge stated. This marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Karti Chidambaram.

The Allegations Against Karti Chidambaram

The CBI has registered a fresh case of corruption against Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. The case revolves around Karti allegedly providing relief to Diageo Scotland, an alcoholic beverage company, by helping lift a ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky in India. This ban had been imposed by India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in 2005, resulting in significant losses for Diageo Scotland, as 70% of its business in India came from the sale of Johnnie Walker whisky.

The CBI claims that Karti used his influence to assist Diageo in lifting the ban, for which the company allegedly made suspicious payments to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an entity controlled by Karti and his close aide, S Bhaskararaman.

The CBI’s investigation into the case has revealed that Diageo Scotland, along with Sequoia Capitals, transferred funds to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd. under the guise of consultancy fees. The total amount transferred is reported to be $15,000. According to the CBI FIR, the funds were linked to Karti and Bhaskararaman, who controlled the consultancy firm.

The investigation further highlights that these payments were made in relation to Karti’s alleged involvement in securing a favorable outcome for Diageo regarding the ban on the sale of its products in India.

This is not the first time Karti Chidambaram has faced legal challenges. He is also an accused in the INX Media case, where he was arrested in 2018. Karti was later released on bail, but the case remains ongoing. The fresh corruption case adds to the growing list of legal troubles for the Congress MP, who has faced numerous allegations of corruption and misconduct.

In the INX Media case, Karti and his father, P Chidambaram, were accused of receiving bribes for facilitating foreign investments in a media company. The case attracted significant attention, and Karti was arrested and later granted bail. The new corruption case linked to Diageo further intensifies the legal challenges that Karti faces, both in India and abroad.

Impact on Karti Chidambaram’s Political Career

The ongoing investigations and legal proceedings against Karti Chidambaram may have significant repercussions on his political career. As a member of the Indian National Congress, his legal troubles are likely to create challenges within the party, particularly if the investigations result in criminal charges. However, his supporters argue that the charges are politically motivated, aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Karti Chidambaram’s legal troubles continue as the CBI investigation into the fresh corruption case intensifies. With the court directing Karti to cooperate with the investigation, and the threat of arrest looming, his legal team will need to navigate the complexities of the case. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for both his personal future and his political career, as the Congress MP fights to clear his name amid mounting accusations.