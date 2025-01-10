Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

The working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) officially accepted Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation as the party’s chief on Friday, following a series of events and directions from religious bodies. This move concludes a chapter in the leadership of SAD, which has seen multiple developments in the last few months.

Sukhbir Singh Badal had tendered his resignation on November 16, 2024. However, the SAD working committee initially did not accept the resignation and urged him to reconsider, citing the significance of his leadership. Badal’s decision to resign came amidst growing pressure from both the party and external religious bodies, particularly the Akal Takht.

The Role of Akal Takht’s Edict

On December 2, 2024, the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had issued a directive that called for the immediate acceptance of Badal’s resignation. The Jathedar had declared Badal and other party leaders ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for mistakes during the SAD’s tenure in the Punjab government between 2007 and 2017.

The Akal Takht had not only asked the SAD working committee to accept Badal’s resignation but also to set up a panel to appoint new delegates and organize elections for the party president and other key positions within six months.

Following the acceptance of his resignation, Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed gratitude towards the party workers and leadership who supported him throughout his tenure. He thanked everyone for their backing, emphasizing that he had done his best to serve the party over the last five years.

“I did whatever was possible towards serving the party. I thank the workers and leadership who supported me,” Badal remarked during a press interaction after his resignation was accepted.

Further Developments and Challenges

Badal’s resignation comes after a significant period of turmoil within the party and the larger Sikh community. Badal had undergone religious punishment as part of the ‘tankhah’ edict and was involved in several contentious issues during his tenure.

One of the major incidents was the assassination attempt on Badal by former militant Narain Singh Chaura on December 4, 2024, during Badal’s religious penance for the party’s past mistakes. Though Chaura fired at Badal from close range, he missed, and was subsequently arrested by the police.

With the resignation now accepted, the focus shifts to the future leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Akal Takht’s order for reorganization within the party has set the stage for significant changes. The task of appointing new leadership and conducting elections for key party positions remains a crucial challenge ahead for SAD.

This resignation marks the end of an era for Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has led the party for over a decade. It will also determine the future direction of the Shiromani Akali Dal as it navigates through internal challenges and external pressures.

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation marks a pivotal moment for the Shiromani Akali Dal. As the party adjusts to these changes, the leadership transition will play a key role in shaping its future political course and addressing the issues within the community that have impacted the party’s credibility.

