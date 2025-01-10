Pune Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Comments

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in connection with a defamation case related to his remarks about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in connection with a defamation case related to his remarks about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The case was filed following comments Gandhi made during a speech in London in March 2023.

The court, specifically an MP/MLA court, approved Gandhi’s bail on a surety bond of ₹25,000. Gandhi appeared before the court via video conferencing. Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi stood as surety for the bail. Additionally, the court granted Gandhi permanent exemption from appearing in future hearings.

Background of the Defamation Case

The defamation case stems from comments made by Rahul Gandhi during a speech in London in March 2023, where he discussed Vinayak Savarkar and referenced a book authored by Savarkar. Gandhi allegedly stated that Savarkar had written in the book that he and a group of friends once attacked a Muslim man, a claim that was contested by Savarkar’s grandnephew, Satyaki Savarkar.

Satyaki Savarkar filed a complaint in a Pune court, asserting that Savarkar never made such a statement in his writings. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were defamatory and misrepresented Savarkar’s views.

Rahul Gandhi’s defense lawyer, Milind Pawar, confirmed that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to the Congress leader. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 18, 2025.

Rahul Gandhi’s Comments on Savarkar

This case follows Rahul Gandhi’s repeated references to Savarkar, particularly during a speech in the Lok Sabha in December 2023. Gandhi invoked Savarkar to criticize the BJP and its ideological roots, referencing Savarkar’s views on India’s Constitution and the Manusmriti.

In the speech, Gandhi quoted Savarkar’s alleged opinion that the Indian Constitution lacked Indian values and that Manusmriti was more representative of India’s culture. This statement triggered a political uproar, particularly among BJP leaders, who have long revered Savarkar.

Gandhi’s remarks have ignited a debate about the legacy of Savarkar and the role he played in India’s independence struggle. The controversy is not just limited to the defamation case but also feeds into the ongoing ideological battle between the Congress and BJP over the vision of India’s past, present, and future.

This case is one of several in which Rahul Gandhi has been embroiled, where his comments have led to legal challenges and political fallout. It remains to be seen how the courts will proceed with the case, especially given its political implications ahead of upcoming elections.

The legal proceedings against Rahul Gandhi regarding his comments on Vinayak Savarkar highlight the deepening political divide in India. While Gandhi has been granted bail, the defamation case and the broader dispute over Savarkar’s legacy will likely continue to play a role in the discourse leading up to the 2024 general elections.

