Yogi Adityanath Issues ‘Denting-Painting’ Warning To Waqf Ahead Of Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed concerns regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. With the significant spiritual event set to attract millions of devotees, Adityanath issued a stern warning to the Waqf Board, stating that those intending to claim land at the event’s venue would face repercussions.

Clarification on Inclusion and Respect for Traditions

Speaking at an Aaj Tak event, Yogi Adityanath clarified that anyone who respects Indian traditions and seeks to participate in the Maha Kumbh, including those with Islamic heritage, would be welcomed. He added that people whose ancestors were forced to convert to Islam would not face any issues in taking part in the holy dip, as long as they respected Indian cultural practices. However, the Chief Minister stressed that any attempt to claim land in the area would lead to “denting-painting,” a clear message to those perceived as trying to assert ownership over the land.

Adityanath’s remarks come in response to a statement made by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, president of the All India Muslim Jammat (AIMJ), who claimed that the land where preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh are being made belonged to the Waqf Board. Barelvi argued that the entry of Muslims into the Kumbh area was being banned, though he acknowledged the Muslim community’s large-heartedness in not objecting to the preparations.

Government’s Stance on Waqf Land

Adityanath was quick to counter these claims, asserting that his government would reclaim any land taken under the pretext of being Waqf property. He criticized the Waqf Board, referring to it as a “board of land mafias” rather than a legitimate institution, and emphasized that the Kumbh Mela was a celebration of India’s heritage that had been taking place for centuries.

Despite the tension over land claims, Adityanath assured the public that there would be no discrimination at the Maha Kumbh, reinforcing that the event would remain inclusive for all devotees, irrespective of their religious background.

