PV Narasimha Rao's Legacy Finds A Room At Congress' New Headquarters

Twenty years after his passing in December 2004, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's contributions are now visibly acknowledged at the Indian National Congress's new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, at 9A Kotla Road, New Delhi.

PV Narasimha Rao’s Legacy Finds A Room At Congress’ New Headquarters

Twenty years after his passing in December 2004, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s contributions are now visibly acknowledged at the Indian National Congress’s new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, at 9A Kotla Road, New Delhi. This marks a significant shift in the party’s stance towards Rao, whose legacy as the architect of India’s economic liberalization was often overshadowed by internal politics.

PV Narasimha Rao’s Presence at Indira Bhawan

The Congress leadership has adorned the walls of its new office with at least three photographs of PV Narasimha Rao. This is a stark departure from the party’s earlier policy at its former headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, where Rao’s photographs were conspicuously absent.

A video shown during the inauguration of Indira Bhawan highlighted the legacies of Congress’s six prime ministers: Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh.

Among the photographs of Rao displayed are:

  • A black-and-white image of Rao sitting in a bamboo chair.
  • A photograph of him receiving South Korean President Kim Young Sam at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside then-President Shankar Dayal Sharma.
  • A historical image featuring Rao with Rajiv Gandhi, during the latter’s tenure as Prime Minister, and a younger Manmohan Singh, from Rao’s time as Defence Minister.

Controversial Past: The Party’s Earlier Treatment of Rao

The Congress’s acknowledgment of Rao comes after years of criticism over the perceived neglect of his legacy. When Rao passed away in December 2004, his mortal remains were not permitted inside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road. Furthermore, despite his death at AIIMS in New Delhi, Rao’s funeral was held in Hyderabad, his home state, rather than in the national capital.

These decisions fueled debates across political lines, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) frequently highlighting Congress’s treatment of Rao.

BJP Criticism Over Rao’s Omission

In December 2024, following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the BJP reignited the issue. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized the Congress, questioning its lack of a memorial for Rao.

“His body was not allowed to enter the Congress headquarters. His family was told not to cremate him in New Delhi but in his native city. Is this respect?” Bhatia said. He further challenged Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to address these questions and share details of any memorial built for Rao by the Congress.

Bhatia added, “Our government has honoured his contribution by awarding him Bharat Ratna posthumously.”

Rao’s Legacy in Indian Politics

PV Narasimha Rao served as India’s Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, steering the country through a transformative period of economic liberalization. Under his leadership, India opened its economy to global markets, ushering in an era of growth and reform. Rao also held the position of Congress President from 1992 to 1994.

Despite earlier neglect, several Congress leaders, including Manmohan Singh, have publicly acknowledged Rao’s monumental contributions. Singh, who served as Finance Minister under Rao, once credited him with providing the political courage to introduce sweeping economic reforms.

The decision to honor Rao’s legacy at Indira Bhawan signals a renewed effort by the Congress to embrace its full history. By featuring Rao prominently alongside other stalwarts like Nehru, Shastri, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, the party appears to be correcting its past omissions and presenting a more inclusive narrative of its leadership.

