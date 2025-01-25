Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Republic Day 2025: Centre Announces 942 Service Medals For Police And Security Forces

On the eve of India’s 76th Republic Day, the Central Government has announced 942 service medals, including 95 gallantry awards, for personnel from central and state police forces.

Republic Day 2025: Centre Announces 942 Service Medals For Police And Security Forces


On the eve of India’s 76th Republic Day, the Central Government has announced 942 service medals, including 95 gallantry awards, for personnel from central and state police forces. These awards recognize acts of bravery, devotion to duty, and significant contributions to public safety.

Among the 95 gallantry awards, the distribution is as follows:

  • Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas: 28 awards.
  • Jammu and Kashmir region: 28 awards.
  • North-East region: 3 awards.
  • Other regions: 36 awards.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) emerged as a key recipient, securing 19 gallantry awards for exceptional bravery in LWE-affected areas. Five awards were also conferred upon personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF).

Service Medals for Distinguished and Meritorious Service

In addition to gallantry awards, the government also announced:

  • President’s Medals for Distinguished Service: 101 recipients.
    • 85 in police service.
    • 5 in fire service.
    • 7 in civil defence and home guard service.
    • 4 in correctional service.
  • Medals for Meritorious Service: 746 recipients.
    • 634 in police service.
    • 37 in fire service.
    • 39 in civil defence and home guard service.
    • 36 in correctional service.

Criteria for Gallantry and Service Awards

The gallantry awards are given for “rare conspicuous acts of bravery” in saving lives, protecting property, preventing crimes, or apprehending criminals. Distinguished and meritorious service medals recognize a consistent record of outstanding service, resourcefulness, and devotion to duty.

The list also highlights the contributions of fire service personnel and correctional officers. These individuals, though often working behind the scenes, play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and rehabilitation services.

Decrease in Total Awards Compared to Last Year

The total number of service medals this year stands at 942, a reduction from the 1,132 medals awarded in 2024. Gallantry awards have also significantly decreased from 277 last year to 95 this year.

The Republic Day medals are a testament to the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of India’s police and security personnel. These awards not only honor individual achievements but also underscore the collective effort required to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

Filed under

Republic Day 2025

