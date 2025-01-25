Rajouri Tragedy: Doctors’ And Paramedics’ Leaves Cancelled Amid Mysterious Deaths In J&K

A medical alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after the deaths of 17 people, including 13 children, from Badhaal village.

A medical alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after the deaths of 17 people, including 13 children, from Badhaal village. The victims belonged to three families, and their deaths occurred over the last one-and-a-half months. Authorities are scrambling to identify the cause, with preliminary investigations pointing to a toxin as the likely culprit.

Initial Findings Point to Toxins, Not Infection

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh revealed that a toxicology lab in Lucknow has ruled out infection, virus, or bacteria as the cause of the mysterious illness. Instead, the lab concluded that a toxin is responsible. A detailed investigation is underway to identify the specific nature of the toxin. Dr. Singh also noted the possibility of malicious activity, which is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In response to the crisis, authorities have canceled all leaves for doctors and paramedics, including winter vacations. The Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital has been bolstered with 10 additional medical students to manage the workload.

Dr. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, Principal of GMC Rajouri, announced that the health conditions of three individuals undergoing treatment at GMC Hospital in Jammu and PGI Chandigarh are being closely monitored.

Containment Measures and Quarantine Efforts

To prevent further spread of the illness, Badhaal village has been declared a containment zone. Prohibitory orders on public and private gatherings have been imposed, and the houses of affected families have been sealed.

As of January 24, 2025, 230 individuals, including relatives of the deceased and others who had contact with the victims, have been sent to quarantine. The Nursing College quarantine center in Rajouri has been heavily secured to ensure public safety.

Dr. Bhatia disclosed that all 17 victims showed signs of brain involvement and nervous system damage. This discovery has prompted the SIT to focus its investigation on neurotoxins. Over 50 individuals have been questioned, and samples from the deceased are undergoing detailed analysis.

Probing a Criminal Angle

The SIT, along with a central investigative team, is conducting parallel inquiries to determine the cause of the deaths. While the toxicology findings suggest a toxin, investigators are also considering the possibility of foul play.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to resolve the crisis. Dr. Singh assured the public that a solution would be found soon. “If mischief or malicious activity is involved, those responsible will be held accountable,” he stated.

As investigations continue, the affected families and the broader community in Rajouri remain on edge, awaiting answers and hoping for swift resolution to the tragedy.

