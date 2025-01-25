BSP Leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra Shot Dead In Ambala

In a shocking turn of events on Friday evening, Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra, a prominent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Ambala, Haryana, was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh. Rajjumajra was reportedly traveling in his car with two friends, Puneet and Gugal, when the attack occurred. Puneet also sustained gunshot wounds but is said to be out of danger.

Following the attack, Rajjumajra and his companion Puneet were rushed to PGIMER in Chandigarh for medical treatment. Unfortunately, Rajjumajra succumbed to his injuries later that night, while Puneet’s condition was stabilized.

Police Investigation Underway

Naraingarh Police Station Officer (SHO) Lalit Kumar and a team of police officers swiftly reached the crime scene. Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S.S. Bhoria, confirmed that a police team has been formed to track down the assailants. As of now, the attackers remain unidentified, and the motive behind the killing is under investigation.

Following the tragic incident, local BSP leaders in Ambala have strongly condemned the attack and called for immediate action. They have demanded that the police make all necessary efforts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest. Rajjumajra had previously contested the Naraingarh assembly election, though he was unsuccessful in his bid.

Impact on Local Politics

Rajjumajra’s tragic death has shaken the political community in Haryana, particularly in Ambala and Naraingarh, where he had been an active political figure. The attack raises concerns about the security of political leaders and the violence in the region.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the BSP’s local supporters have vowed to seek justice for Rajjumajra’s untimely death.

