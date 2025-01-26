As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day this year, the celebration only gets bigger and grander with the ever so charming parade at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi. But what is the tradition behind the Republic Day parade that we witness every year? Has it always been the same, with all the tableaux from different states and ministries and government initiatives, the bike stunts and the fly-past along with the cultural, or has it evolved over the period of the last 76 years?

On January 26, 1950, India marked a historic moment in its journey as a nation by implementing its Constitution, drafted by the Constituent Assembly. This day not only established India as a sovereign democratic republic but also celebrated the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution. The date, January 26, was chosen to honor the declaration of Purna Swaraj made by the Indian National Congress exactly two decades earlier on January 26, 1930.

Proclamation of the Republic

The solemn ceremony declaring India a republic took place in the grandeur of Durbar Hall at Government House, now known as Rashtrapati Bhavan. At precisely 18 minutes past 10 a.m., the proclamation was read out by India’s last Governor-General, C. Rajagopalachari. The proclamation declared, “India, that is, Bharat, shall be a Union of States comprising within the Union the territories which were hitherto the Governor’s provinces, the Indian states, and the Chief Commissioners’ provinces.”

Shortly after, Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India. This significant event was a testament to the beginning of a new chapter for the nation, free from colonial rule and guided by the principles of democracy and self-governance.

The President’s Procession During The First Republic Day

As part of the celebrations, President Rajendra Prasad left Government House in a state procession at 2:30 p.m. He rode in a 35-year-old coach that had been specially renovated for the occasion. The coach bore the new emblem of Ashoka’s capital and was drawn by six sturdy Australian horses. The president’s bodyguard provided a ceremonial escort, adding to the magnificence of the moment.

The procession made its way through the Irwin Amphitheatre, where it was greeted by throngs of people chanting “Jai” in unison. This marked the first public appearance of the President as the leader of the newly declared Republic of India.

The First Republic Day Parade

The highlight of the day’s events was the grand military parade held at the Irwin Amphitheatre. An estimated 15,000 people gathered to witness this extraordinary display of unity and strength. The parade featured 3,000 officers and personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the police and a flypast by over 100 aircraft. However, cultural tableaux were notably absent from this event.

Massed bands and contingents from various regions of the country added colour and precision to the solemn occasion.

The military parade symbolized the country’s capability to protect its sovereignty and its commitment to unity in diversity. It also showcased the discipline and dedication of India’s Armed Forces, earning admiration from the gathered spectators.

The first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 were a blend of solemnity, grandeur, and patriotic fervour. The declaration of India as a Republic marked a pivotal milestone in its history, laying the foundation for the democratic governance that continues to guide the nation.

Origins Of Tableaux At Republic Day Celebration

However, the pomp and show that we witness today and the grandeur of the Republic Day celebrations is something that India has come to indulge in, with time. All the tableaux and floats that one witnesses as an integral part of our Parade today were introduced much later than 1950 as the parade began to evolve.

According to academic Suchitra Balasubrahmanyan in her book Designing Worlds: National Design Histories in an Age of Globalization, 1951 saw a significant shift. The parade’s location was moved from the Irwin Amphitheatre to Rajpath (now Kartavya Path). In 1952, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru invited states to participate by contributing floats that showcased their unique cultural features. Nehru emphasized that these exhibits should represent India’s unity and diversity, featuring distinctive aspects of people, arts, crafts, and architecture from different regions.

The Evolution of Tableaux At Republic Day Celebration

When tableaux were first introduced, they were relatively simple. Over the years, as the parade grew in scale and grandeur, so did the sophistication of the floats. These displays became more elaborate, featuring advanced technology, intricate designs, and captivating themes.

2004 Highlights: Madhya Pradesh celebrated the Jungle Book with an animatronic Baloo, while the Supreme Court’s float featured a live three-judge bench. Indian Railways also participated for the first time, showcasing a railway compartment with passengers boarding and alighting.

2017 Highlights: The Central Board of Excise and Customs introduced a GST-themed tableau featuring a bowling ball labelled "GST" knocking down pins named "Excise" and "Octroi." Accompanied by a Hindi song promoting the "one nation, one tax" concept, this float captured public attention with its creativity.

2022 Highlights: The Ministry of Culture's tableau, titled "Bharat: Mother of Democracy," secured first place. It depicted India's democratic journey from ancient times to the present using advanced 3D electronic displays.

Additionally, while the motorcycle stunts during the republic day parade have been one of the main highlights for the celebrations 26 January, symbolizing the valour, discipline, and skill of the nation’s armed forces. The stunts have largely evolved over the course of the last 75 years.

Origin of Motorcycle Stunts At Republic Day Celebration

Initially, these displays were inspired by similar performances from military units worldwide, serving as a testament to the agility and coordination of the forces. Over time, Indian teams developed unique formations and stunts, making the displays a much-anticipated segment of the annual parade.

Notable Performances At Republic Day

2017 : The 68th Republic Day parade featured a remarkable display by the Corps of Military Police. Their stunts included complex human pyramids and synchronized maneuvers, showcasing exceptional teamwork and precision.

2018 : Marking a significant milestone, the newly formed BSF Women's Motorcycle Team, known as 'Seema Bhawani,' made their debut. Led by Sub-Inspector Stanzin Noryang, the team performed 16 spectacular stunts, including formations like 'Faulaad,' 'Side Riding,' and 'Prachand Baalay Shaktiman,' highlighting the increasing role of women in the armed forces.

2019 : The parade witnessed a human pyramid formation by 33 personnel on nine motorcycles, led by Subedar Major Ramesh A. Additionally, Captain Shikha Surabhi from the Corps of Signals performed a standout stunt, riding a motorcycle through a ring of fire, symbolizing courage and resilience.

2020 : The Central Reserve Police Force's All-Women Biker Contingent debuted, led by Inspector Seema Nag. The 65-member team showcased acrobatic stunts, including the human pyramid, reflecting the empowerment and capabilities of women in India's security forces.

2024: Over 260 female personnel from the CRPF, BSF, and SSB performed daring motorcycle stunts, exhibiting formations such as 'Chandrayaan,' 'Sarvatra Suraksha,' and 'Yog Se Siddhi,' underscoring the theme of 'Nari Shakti' (women power) in the nation's defense narrative.

Therefore, the Indian Republic Day parades have evolved a great deal over the past years. With a time duration restricted to 90 minutes, the parades incorporate all the important aspects of India’s states, Union Territories, the various initiatives, and even the military proficiency of the country. Though with restricted displays, such as a single T-90 Bhishma Tank and approximately ten fly-past or aerial demonstrations, the celebration continues to honour the nation’s achievements comprehensively.