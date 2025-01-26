Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Why The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key Difference Explained

Why The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key Difference Explained

republic day


India’s national flag symbolizes the country’s rich history and its journey to sovereignty. While both Independence Day and Republic Day involve ceremonial flag displays, the act of unfurling the flag on Republic Day holds a unique meaning distinct from the flag hoisting on Independence Day.

Why the Flag is Unfurled on Republic Day?

On January 26, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path (formerly known as Rajpath) during the Republic Day celebrations. The term “unfurling” is significant because, by 1950, India had already achieved independence. Republic Day marks the day the Indian Constitution came into effect, establishing India as a sovereign, democratic republic.

Unlike hoisting, where the flag is raised from the bottom of the pole, unfurling involves opening the flag already positioned at the top. This symbolizes India’s status as a fully independent nation governed by its Constitution and its commitment to democracy and self-rule.

How Republic Day Flag Unfurling Differs from Independence Day Flag Hoisting

On Independence Day, celebrated annually on August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. During this ceremony, the flag is raised from the base of the pole, symbolizing India’s emergence as a free nation after gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

In contrast, the unfurling of the flag on Republic Day reflects the nation’s already achieved independence and its governance under the democratic framework established by the Constitution.

Key Differences Between the Two Ceremonies

Independence Day (15 August): The flag is hoisted, signifying India’s rise as a free nation. Republic Day (26 January): The flag is unfurled, symbolizing the nation’s status as a sovereign, self-governing republic.

Together, these two ceremonies honor India’s remarkable journey from a colonized nation to a thriving democratic republic, celebrating both its fight for freedom and its commitment to democratic principles. By understanding the significance of these two national events, citizens can appreciate the milestones that have shaped India’s identity and progress.

