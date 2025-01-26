The parade will feature marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and National Service Scheme (NSS).

India will mark its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution on this day in 1950. While the country gained independence in 1947, it wasn’t until 1950 that the Constitution came into force, officially establishing India as a sovereign, democratic, and republic nation.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that this year’s Republic Day Parade will reflect the rich cultural diversity and military strength of the nation, while also focusing on the theme of Jan Bhagidari (public participation) and celebrating 75 years of the Constitution’s implementation.

Key Highlights of the 76th Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest

Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, will be the Chief Guest at this year’s celebrations. Extending a warm welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as an honor to host Subianto and expressed excitement about the participation of an Indonesian marching squad for the first time at the event.

Subianto, in turn, acknowledged the strong bond between India and Indonesia, rooted in their shared struggles for independence, and emphasized his commitment to fostering closer cooperation between the two nations.

Historical Controversy

Subianto, who assumed office as President in 2024, has faced allegations of human rights violations, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s in East Timor. These allegations led to a temporary travel ban to the United States, which Subianto has consistently denied. Despite this history, his visit underscores the enduring ties between India and Indonesia, two nations that played pivotal roles in the Bandung Conference and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Republic Day 2025: At What Time Will The Parade Start?

The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 AM, starting at Vijay Chowk and continuing along Kartavya Path, past India Gate, before concluding at the Red Fort. The event will begin with Prime Minister Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by President Droupadi Murmu arriving in a ceremonial buggy to take the salute.

The parade will feature marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and National Service Scheme (NSS). The ceremony will culminate with a spectacular flypast by 47 aircraft, showcasing India’s airpower.

Republic Day 2025: Theme and Participants

This year’s parade theme, Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (Golden India: Heritage and Development), celebrates 75 years of the Constitution’s enactment. The event will include 31 tableaux representing various States, Union Territories, and Ministries, highlighting India’s cultural and developmental achievements.

Indonesia will also contribute to the celebration with a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band, alongside Indian Armed Forces units. For the first time, three government school band teams from Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Karnataka will perform during the parade.

Republic Day 2025: How to Watch

The parade will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, with coverage starting at 9:00 AM, including the flag-hoisting ceremony. Online viewers can stream the event on Doordarshan National’s YouTube channel, Prasar Bharati Live, Disney+ Hotstar, and other platforms.

Republic Day 2025: How To Book Tickets Online?

Tickets for the parade can be purchased online through the Ministry of Defence’s Amantran Portal or offline at designated counters in New Delhi, such as Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, and Pragati Maidan.

As India gears up for this grand celebration of its democratic heritage and military prowess, the 76th Republic Day promises to be a memorable occasion, reflecting the nation’s unity, diversity, and progress.

