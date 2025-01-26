Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Republic Day 2025: At What Time Will The Parade Start? Know All About The Schedule Here

The parade will feature marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and National Service Scheme (NSS).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Republic Day 2025: At What Time Will The Parade Start? Know All About The Schedule Here

Republic Day 2025


India will mark its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution on this day in 1950. While the country gained independence in 1947, it wasn’t until 1950 that the Constitution came into force, officially establishing India as a sovereign, democratic, and republic nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that this year’s Republic Day Parade will reflect the rich cultural diversity and military strength of the nation, while also focusing on the theme of Jan Bhagidari (public participation) and celebrating 75 years of the Constitution’s implementation.

Key Highlights of the 76th Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest

Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, will be the Chief Guest at this year’s celebrations. Extending a warm welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as an honor to host Subianto and expressed excitement about the participation of an Indonesian marching squad for the first time at the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Subianto, in turn, acknowledged the strong bond between India and Indonesia, rooted in their shared struggles for independence, and emphasized his commitment to fostering closer cooperation between the two nations.

Historical Controversy

Subianto, who assumed office as President in 2024, has faced allegations of human rights violations, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s in East Timor. These allegations led to a temporary travel ban to the United States, which Subianto has consistently denied. Despite this history, his visit underscores the enduring ties between India and Indonesia, two nations that played pivotal roles in the Bandung Conference and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Republic Day 2025: At What Time Will The Parade Start?

The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 AM, starting at Vijay Chowk and continuing along Kartavya Path, past India Gate, before concluding at the Red Fort. The event will begin with Prime Minister Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by President Droupadi Murmu arriving in a ceremonial buggy to take the salute.

The parade will feature marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and National Service Scheme (NSS). The ceremony will culminate with a spectacular flypast by 47 aircraft, showcasing India’s airpower.

Republic Day 2025: Theme and Participants

This year’s parade theme, Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (Golden India: Heritage and Development), celebrates 75 years of the Constitution’s enactment. The event will include 31 tableaux representing various States, Union Territories, and Ministries, highlighting India’s cultural and developmental achievements.

Indonesia will also contribute to the celebration with a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band, alongside Indian Armed Forces units. For the first time, three government school band teams from Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Karnataka will perform during the parade.

Republic Day 2025: How to Watch

The parade will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, with coverage starting at 9:00 AM, including the flag-hoisting ceremony. Online viewers can stream the event on Doordarshan National’s YouTube channel, Prasar Bharati Live, Disney+ Hotstar, and other platforms.

Republic Day 2025: How To Book Tickets Online? 

Tickets for the parade can be purchased online through the Ministry of Defence’s Amantran Portal or offline at designated counters in New Delhi, such as Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, and Pragati Maidan.

As India gears up for this grand celebration of its democratic heritage and military prowess, the 76th Republic Day promises to be a memorable occasion, reflecting the nation’s unity, diversity, and progress.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: India To Display Military Strength And Commemorate 75 Years Of Constitution

Filed under

Republic Day 2025 Republic Day Parade Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto Set To Be Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest Once Faced US Ban- Here’s Why!

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto Set To Be Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest Once Faced US...

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For...

Not MrBeast But Oracle And Microsoft Might Buy TikTok- Here’s How Much The Deal Might Be

Not MrBeast But Oracle And Microsoft Might Buy TikTok- Here’s How Much The Deal Might...

Republic Day Parade: Traffic Restrictions And Security Measures In Delhi

Republic Day Parade: Traffic Restrictions And Security Measures In Delhi

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox