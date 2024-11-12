Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

RG Kar Rape-Murder Trial Begins: Accused Claims He’s Framed, Says ‘I Am Giving You Names’

The trial in the RG Kar rape-murder case begins as accused Sanjay Roy claims he's been framed, naming senior officers. The case has sparked national outrage since August.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Trial Begins: Accused Claims He’s Framed, Says ‘I Am Giving You Names’

The trial for the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata began on Monday, three months after the tragedy. It’s an in-camera hearing in Sealdah Court before Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.

Sanjay Roy is the main accused in this matter. He was one of the accused who walked into the court, where he is undergoing his trial. As the police took him away, this is what he said on record: “I had nothing to do with it. I am being framed by senior officers… by Vineet Goyal, former commissioner of police, Kolkata”.

“They did not let me speak today. I have done nothing wrong and have been framed,” Roy told reporters outside the courtroom. “Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me,” Roy added, naming Vineet Goyal and the Deputy Commissioner of Special Police (DC Special) as those behind the alleged conspiracy.

Victim’s Father Testifies Before Court

A police source reported that the father of the 31-year-old doctor allegedly raped and murdered during her on-duty hours testified before the court as a witness. The case has enraged many and the decision taken by the court to continue the trial speaks to the larger legal process that will finally bring the murderer of the young doctor to justice.

Charges were framed against him on November 4. Roy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is accused under Sections 64, 66 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. He was arrested on August 10, a day after the victim’s dead body was recovered inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital.

Of this, a critical development is when the Calcutta High Court requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation instead, which was then in the hands of the Kolkata Police.

The horrific episode of August 9 has been followed by strikes and agitation in all parts of the country. The brutality of the crime and that the medical professionals are involved in this crime have made it the epicenter of the national debate now taking place over women’s security and the justice delivery system.

MUST READ | Karnataka Government’s 4% Muslim Quota Faces Backlash; BJP Questions Its Effect On SC, ST, OBCs

Filed under

national news rg kar rape case RG Kar Rape-Murder Trial Sanjay Roy
Advertisement

Also Read

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Team Trump: Who Has US President-Elect Picked So Far For His New Admin?

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Saudi Crown Prince Strongly Condemns Israel’s Gaza Operations, Labels Actions as ‘Genocide’

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Entertainment

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

KGF Actor Yash Faces FIR Over Alleged Tree Cutting During ‘Toxic’ Movie Shoot In Karnataka

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox