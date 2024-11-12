RG Kar Rape-Murder Trial Begins: Accused Claims He’s Framed, Says ‘I Am Giving You Names’

The trial in the RG Kar rape-murder case begins as accused Sanjay Roy claims he's been framed, naming senior officers. The case has sparked national outrage since August.

The trial for the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata began on Monday, three months after the tragedy. It’s an in-camera hearing in Sealdah Court before Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.

Sanjay Roy is the main accused in this matter. He was one of the accused who walked into the court, where he is undergoing his trial. As the police took him away, this is what he said on record: “I had nothing to do with it. I am being framed by senior officers… by Vineet Goyal, former commissioner of police, Kolkata”.

“They did not let me speak today. I have done nothing wrong and have been framed,” Roy told reporters outside the courtroom. “Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me,” Roy added, naming Vineet Goyal and the Deputy Commissioner of Special Police (DC Special) as those behind the alleged conspiracy.

Victim’s Father Testifies Before Court

A police source reported that the father of the 31-year-old doctor allegedly raped and murdered during her on-duty hours testified before the court as a witness. The case has enraged many and the decision taken by the court to continue the trial speaks to the larger legal process that will finally bring the murderer of the young doctor to justice.

Charges were framed against him on November 4. Roy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is accused under Sections 64, 66 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. He was arrested on August 10, a day after the victim’s dead body was recovered inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital.

Of this, a critical development is when the Calcutta High Court requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation instead, which was then in the hands of the Kolkata Police.

The horrific episode of August 9 has been followed by strikes and agitation in all parts of the country. The brutality of the crime and that the medical professionals are involved in this crime have made it the epicenter of the national debate now taking place over women’s security and the justice delivery system.

