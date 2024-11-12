Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karnataka Government’s 4% Muslim Quota Faces Backlash; BJP Questions Its Effect On SC, ST, OBCs

Karnataka's proposal for a 4% Muslim quota in civil contracts sparks debate. BJP raises concerns over its impact on existing SC, ST, and OBC reservation shares in government tenders.

Karnataka Government’s 4% Muslim Quota Faces Backlash; BJP Questions Its Effect On SC, ST, OBCs

In Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is debating a proposal that has likely increased the threshold for reservation in civil construction works before government agencies of up to ₹1 crore to as high as 4%. This move will drastically alter the present structure of reservations in the State and push the overall quota on government tenders to as high as 47%.

Presently Karnataka has a structured reservation system for public civil work contracts, which stands at 43%. That includes SCs and STs at 24%, OBC contractors in Category-1 at 4% and Category-2A OBCs at 15%. This goes into detail to include a Muslim quota of 4% that would push the overall reservation for government contracts to 47%. It adds that much in terms of increasing tender allocations.

Details Of The 4% Muslim Quota Proposal

Even as debates continue in the public and political arena concerning whether reservations should be extended to Muslims or not, news breaks that a proposal to bring Muslims under the reservation umbrella has arrived. Whereas the Congress government was busy tinkering with the idea of bringing Muslims into the reservation scheme, to reports in the media that took Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office’s saying no formal proposal in relation to this is under consideration at present.

“It’s true that there is a demand to provide reservation for Muslims in government contracts, but there is no proposal before the government right now,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed.

Political Reactions And Backlash

The proposal invited sharp criticism from political leaders, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka, then whose share will be cut – SC, ST, or OBCs?”, Amit Malviya, chief of the BJP IT cell questioned in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Malviya moved on to point out how similar reservations in other states are contested, such as in Telangana and Maharashtra, where Muslim quotas were granted at the expense of other oppressed communities. He further accused the Congress party of being willing to compromise Constitutional principles that stand against reservations based on religion if it ensured them Muslim votes.

The controversy over the proposed 4% Muslim quota brings into focus the issue of the reservation policy in India, which has been sensitive and contentious for so many decades. The loudest critics against this even amid the proponents arguing that this is necessary for social and economic upliftment for the community have always been on the other side because it undermines very principles of equality carved into India’s Constitution.

While the Siddaramaiah government is mulling this step, it remains to be seen if this proposal works and filters through to be tabled in the Karnataka Assembly during the winter session.

MUST READ | ‘Stay United, Else, Congress Will Take Away Your Quotas’: PM Modi In Poll-Bound Maharashtra

Filed under

BJP Karnataka Muslim Quota reservations national news
Advertisement

Also Read

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

IndiGo Bids Goodbye To Vistara Ahead of Air India Merger, ‘Unforgettable Legacy’

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or Air India Flight

Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or...

China: Car Crash at Sports Centre Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

China: Car Crash at Sports Centre Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In...

Entertainment

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In India

The Secrets Behind AR Rahman’s Multi-Crore Earnings: A Look Into The Future Of Music In

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her Hilarious Response Revealed

Aamir Khan Shares Tips To Kiran Rao On ‘How to Be a Better Wife’, Her

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Final Mission Beckons: First Teaser for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Unveiled

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

Dharma Announces Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s THIS Movie To Re-Release

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox