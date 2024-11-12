Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
‘Stay United, Else, Congress Will Take Away Your Quotas’: PM Modi In Poll-Bound Maharashtra

PM Modi’s speeches have underscored the achievements of the BJP-led government, while also taking a direct aim at the Congress-led MVA, calling for a united effort to keep Maharashtra on the path of growth and developmentt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during a public rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, as the state gears up for its assembly elections. Modi, campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its MahaYuti alliance partners, accused the MVA of being the “biggest players of corruption” and emphasized the need for unity among the people of Maharashtra to ensure further progress.

Modi Highlights Maharashtra’s Development Under BJP Governance

In his address at Chimur, Prime Minister Modi contrasted the progress Maharashtra has made under the BJP-led government with the alleged inaction of the MVA. He pointed out that Maharashtra has attracted the highest foreign investment and boasted significant infrastructure developments, including new airports, expressways, and Vande Bharat trains. Modi also highlighted the transformation of more than 100 railway stations and mentioned the long-standing demand from Chandrapur residents for better rail connectivity—a demand, he said, that had been ignored by Congress and MVA leaders.

The Prime Minister credited the “double-engine government”—a term used by BJP to emphasize the synergy between a BJP-led state and central government—for driving Maharashtra’s development. “Maharashtra is now a state of progress, and it’s clear that only a double-engine government can deliver results,” Modi said.

PM Modi Warns of Congress’ Divisive Tactics

PM Modi also took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of trying to divide people along caste lines. In a rallying call for unity, Modi urged voters to stay united for the betterment of Maharashtra’s future. “Congress wants to divide people based on caste, but we must stay united to move forward and prosper as a state,” he said, urging voters to reject the party’s divisive tactics.

PM Modi’s Final Push in Maharashtra’s Poll-Bound Constituencies

With the elections set for November 20, PM Modi’s campaigning schedule is packed. He is set to address two more crucial rallies in Solapur and Pune, both in western Maharashtra, on November 18. Western Maharashtra, with its 70 assembly seats, is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Here, the BJP and its MahaYuti allies are aiming to minimize the damage and strengthen their position.

The Vidarbha region, which includes 62 assembly constituencies, is also crucial to the BJP’s strategy. It will see 36 direct contests between BJP and Congress, making it a key battleground. Modi’s visits to Wardha and Washim earlier in September and October have focused on agriculture, the textile sector, and OBC (Other Backward Classes) issues—areas of particular concern for the region’s voters.

A Crucial Battle for Maharashtra’s Future

As Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections, the stakes are high for all parties involved. PM Modi’s speeches have underscored the achievements of the BJP-led government, while also taking a direct aim at the Congress-led MVA, calling for a united effort to keep Maharashtra on the path of growth and development. With the elections just days away, every rally and speech from the Prime Minister is strategically focused on securing crucial votes in key constituencies like Vidarbha and western Maharashtra.

