Shiva, Main Accused In Baba Siddique’s Murder, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Shiv Kumar Gautam, alias Shiva, the prime accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, was arrested yesterday in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. He was caught in a joint operation by the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

Arrest After 28-Day Manhunt

Shiva, who was alleged to have shot at Baba Siddique on October 12, was reportedly absconding after the attack. The Mumbai Police claimed that he had planned to flee to Nepal when he was arrested. DCP Datta Nalawade said Shiva was in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, a self-styled gangster and a brother of notorious Lawrence Bishnoi. Shiva had contacted him quite a few times. This enabled investigators to trace his movements.

Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “A dedicated team of four officers had been tracking Gautam for 28 days. With the UP STF by our side, we could carry him out.” Shiva was living in reclusive hiding, deep inside a remote hamlet outside Bahraich, avoiding detection because they wouldn’t use mobile phones.

The Escapade Plan to Nepal

For months, he had been camped in a small, inconsequential hamlet deep inside a forest area near Bahraich hence, assumed a low profile. According to police sources, the other two arrested associates, Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi, were supporting him.

According to the police, Shiva and his associates planned to cross into Nepal to evade law enforcement agencies.

The Link to Other Accused

The operation led to the arrest of two more persons along with Shiva. Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi were arrested for their involvement in the matter. Kashyap is the brother of Dharmaraj Kashyap who had been arrested earlier also. The police claim that Tripathi had sent Rs. 1.5 lakhs to the other accused persons involved in murder. These developments have pushed the arrest count to 21.

Tactics of Escape and Evasion

Shiva had succeeded in escaping the shooting spot on October 12 when he had taken advantage of the sudden commotion erupting in the city with the Durga Puja procession. While two other suspects were caught on the spot, Shiva managed to escape from the shooting spot. Police say he traveled to Thane and then to Pune. He threw away his mobile phone to avoid tracing, at some point during the journey. He was said to be making calls to Anurag Kashyap on other commuters’ mobile phones, updating his whereabouts throughout.

Final Stages of the Escape

Four persons, including Kashyap and Tripathi, made arrangements for his stay in this small hamlet, police said. Shiva took extreme precautions to remain undetected. He did not use any of the devices which could potentially be tracked by law enforcement, police said.

Ongoing investigation

The police is now focusing on arresting the remaining two accused, namely Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar. Both of them are presumed to be the same people who managed the shooters of Jamia student leader. Both of them are absconding, but are being vigilantly searched by the police.

Court Appearance Expected

The persons arrested, including Shiva, Anurag Kashyap, and Gyan Prakash Tripathi, are likely to be produced before a Mumbai court on Monday for further proceedings on custody. The police have vowed to ensure that everyone involved in the crime is brought to book as the probe continues.

