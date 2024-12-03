SRO’s PSLV-XL To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Solar Mission From Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, at 4:06 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, at 4:06 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission will deploy the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to place approximately 550 kg of satellites into a highly elliptical orbit.

The Proba-3 mission, initiated by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to study the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. The satellites involved in the mission, namely the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) and the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC), will work in a coordinated manner to simulate solar eclipses. This innovative formation-flying mission will provide detailed solar observations by blocking sunlight with a 150-meter separation between the two spacecraft.

ISRO highlighted the mission’s objective: “The goal is to demonstrate precise formation flying,” ensuring more in-depth study of solar dynamics and space weather events.

Significance of the Mission

The Proba-3 mission is a key collaboration between ISRO and ESA. The spacecraft will remain in a stacked configuration during launch, with the OSC and CSC working together to create artificial eclipses, enabling continuous solar observations for up to six hours—far longer than natural eclipses. This allows scientists to observe solar phenomena that are difficult to view under normal conditions.

The PSLV-XL variant, known for its extra strap-on boosters and enhanced payload capacity, will assist in the deployment of these spacecraft into their highly elliptical orbit. The Coronagraph will examine solar phenomena through the shadow created by the Occulter, providing unprecedented views of the solar corona.

PSLV-XL’s Precision and Global Cooperation

This mission underscores ISRO’s expertise in space exploration, with PSLV-XL’s “trusted precision” contributing to the successful deployment of the Proba-3 satellites. The launch highlights India’s growing role in international space cooperation and its reliability as a partner in global space exploration.

The mission builds on the success of previous collaborations between ISRO and ESA, advancing scientific knowledge on solar dynamics and their effects on Earth. It is another step forward in ISRO’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in space research.

