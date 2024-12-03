Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SRO’s PSLV-XL To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Solar Mission From Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, at 4:06 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

SRO’s PSLV-XL To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Solar Mission From Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, at 4:06 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission will deploy the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) to place approximately 550 kg of satellites into a highly elliptical orbit.

The Proba-3 mission, initiated by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to study the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. The satellites involved in the mission, namely the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) and the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC), will work in a coordinated manner to simulate solar eclipses. This innovative formation-flying mission will provide detailed solar observations by blocking sunlight with a 150-meter separation between the two spacecraft.

ISRO highlighted the mission’s objective: “The goal is to demonstrate precise formation flying,” ensuring more in-depth study of solar dynamics and space weather events.

Significance of the Mission

The Proba-3 mission is a key collaboration between ISRO and ESA. The spacecraft will remain in a stacked configuration during launch, with the OSC and CSC working together to create artificial eclipses, enabling continuous solar observations for up to six hours—far longer than natural eclipses. This allows scientists to observe solar phenomena that are difficult to view under normal conditions.

The PSLV-XL variant, known for its extra strap-on boosters and enhanced payload capacity, will assist in the deployment of these spacecraft into their highly elliptical orbit. The Coronagraph will examine solar phenomena through the shadow created by the Occulter, providing unprecedented views of the solar corona.

PSLV-XL’s Precision and Global Cooperation

This mission underscores ISRO’s expertise in space exploration, with PSLV-XL’s “trusted precision” contributing to the successful deployment of the Proba-3 satellites. The launch highlights India’s growing role in international space cooperation and its reliability as a partner in global space exploration.

The mission builds on the success of previous collaborations between ISRO and ESA, advancing scientific knowledge on solar dynamics and their effects on Earth. It is another step forward in ISRO’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in space research.

Read More : 13% Of Houses Completed Under PMAY-U In Last 5 Years Are In Uttar Pradesh: Government

Filed under

Proba 3 sriharikota SRO PSLV-XL

Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shuts Schools And Colleges In Four Districts Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu Shuts Schools And Colleges In Four Districts Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Heavy Rains

No Week Off For Parliamentarians On Saturday And Sunday: Om Birla

No Week Off For Parliamentarians On Saturday And Sunday: Om Birla

This SME Stock Soars 580% In Four Months Since Listing

This SME Stock Soars 580% In Four Months Since Listing

‘Age-reversing’ CEO Bryan Johnson Raises Concern Over Delhi’s Poor Air Quality, Netizens Ask For Help

‘Age-reversing’ CEO Bryan Johnson Raises Concern Over Delhi’s Poor Air Quality, Netizens Ask For Help

New-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow, What’s New And What To Expect

New-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow, What’s New And What To Expect

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox