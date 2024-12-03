13% Of Houses Completed Under PMAY-U In Last 5 Years Are In Uttar Pradesh: Government

Around 13% of the houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) in the last five years were located in Uttar Pradesh, according to information provided in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of completed houses under the mission from 2019-20 to 2023-24, with 1.15 million (1,149,711) units.

Other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat follow Uttar Pradesh in performance, though by a considerable margin. These states have reported the completion of 685,865, 680,691, and 663,609 houses, respectively.

According to the 2011 Census, Maharashtra has the largest urban population in India, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the eighth-largest urban population, has reported over 0.5 million completed houses. This figure exceeds the numbers for Tamil Nadu (0.36 million) and West Bengal (0.27 million), as revealed in the data tabled on Monday.

Total Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY-U

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, shared that the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U since its launch in 2015 is 11.864 million. Out of these, 11.440 million houses have been grounded, and more than 8.8 million houses have been delivered to beneficiaries as of November 11.

PMAY-U 2.0 and Future Plans

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the details for PMAY-U 2.0, under which an additional 10 million houses will be built. Despite these significant achievements, some reports, including one by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress think tank, have raised concerns over insufficient slum coverage and inadequate subsidies for the most economically disadvantaged beneficiaries, pointing to challenges that remain in fully addressing the housing needs of India’s urban poor.