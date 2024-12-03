Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

13% Of Houses Completed Under PMAY-U In Last 5 Years Are In Uttar Pradesh: Government

Around 13% of the houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) in the last five years were located in Uttar Pradesh, according to information provided in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

13% Of Houses Completed Under PMAY-U In Last 5 Years Are In Uttar Pradesh: Government

Around 13% of the houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) in the last five years were located in Uttar Pradesh, according to information provided in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of completed houses under the mission from 2019-20 to 2023-24, with 1.15 million (1,149,711) units.

Other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat follow Uttar Pradesh in performance, though by a considerable margin. These states have reported the completion of 685,865, 680,691, and 663,609 houses, respectively.

According to the 2011 Census, Maharashtra has the largest urban population in India, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the eighth-largest urban population, has reported over 0.5 million completed houses. This figure exceeds the numbers for Tamil Nadu (0.36 million) and West Bengal (0.27 million), as revealed in the data tabled on Monday.

Total Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY-U

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, shared that the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U since its launch in 2015 is 11.864 million. Out of these, 11.440 million houses have been grounded, and more than 8.8 million houses have been delivered to beneficiaries as of November 11.

PMAY-U 2.0 and Future Plans

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the details for PMAY-U 2.0, under which an additional 10 million houses will be built. Despite these significant achievements, some reports, including one by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress think tank, have raised concerns over insufficient slum coverage and inadequate subsidies for the most economically disadvantaged beneficiaries, pointing to challenges that remain in fully addressing the housing needs of India’s urban poor.

Read More :  Traffic Disruptions Persist At Delhi-Noida Borders Due To Security For Farmers’ Protest

Filed under

PMAY-U rajya sabha Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shuts Schools And Colleges In Four Districts Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu Shuts Schools And Colleges In Four Districts Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Heavy Rains

No Week Off For Parliamentarians On Saturday And Sunday: Om Birla

No Week Off For Parliamentarians On Saturday And Sunday: Om Birla

This SME Stock Soars 580% In Four Months Since Listing

This SME Stock Soars 580% In Four Months Since Listing

‘Age-reversing’ CEO Bryan Johnson Raises Concern Over Delhi’s Poor Air Quality, Netizens Ask For Help

‘Age-reversing’ CEO Bryan Johnson Raises Concern Over Delhi’s Poor Air Quality, Netizens Ask For Help

New-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow, What’s New And What To Expect

New-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow, What’s New And What To Expect

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox