Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
Three-year-old Chetna has been trapped in a 700-foot-deep borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan, since December 23.

Three-Year-Old Chetna Remains Trapped in Borewell for Eight Days: Rescue Efforts Intensify

Three-year-old Chetna has been trapped in a 700-foot-deep borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan, since December 23. As the rescue operation entered its eighth day on Monday, officials expressed optimism about reaching her soon. Chetna is believed to be stuck at a depth of approximately 170 feet.

Progress and Challenges in Drilling

By early Monday morning, rescue teams had made significant progress. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel managed to dig about 7 feet of a connecting tunnel by 6:30 a.m., leaving only 1.5 feet of hard rock to drill through. However, the rock’s extreme hardness has slowed the process, with only 2-4 inches being drilled per hour.

Mahavir Singh, a member of the NDRF team, highlighted the increasing difficulties faced by rescuers. “As we dig deeper, the temperature inside the tunnel rises, and the dust is causing breathing issues,” he said. Despite these challenges, the team remains determined and focused on the rescue mission.

Expert Assistance and Equipment

The tunnel’s alignment is critical to reaching Chetna safely. Yogesh Kumar Meena, the NDRF in-charge, stated that experts from Hindustan Zinc Limited and local construction teams have been consulted to ensure precision. Personnel from the Air Force and the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been involved in confirming the tunnel’s direction. So far, all assessments indicate that the rescue operation is on the correct path.

How Chetna Fell Into the Borewell

Chetna fell into the borewell on December 23 around 2 p.m. while playing near her home. Initial rescue attempts using improvised methods succeeded in raising her by 30 feet, but further progress required more sophisticated equipment and expertise.

Since the evening of December 24, there have been no signs of movement from Chetna. Officials have refrained from releasing camera visuals or updates about her condition, fueling concerns among her family and the local community. Notably, Chetna has had no access to water during her time in the borewell.

Community and Family’s Reaction To Chetna’s rescue operation

The prolonged rescue operation has drawn criticism from Chetna’s family and villagers. On December 28, they accused the administration of negligence in handling the situation. District Collector Kalpana Agarwal acknowledged the complexity of the operation, calling it “Rajasthan’s most challenging rescue mission.”

Filed under

Borewell Rajasthan Three-Year-Old Chetna

