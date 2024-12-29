PM Modi’s Last Mann Ki Baat Of The Year, Highlights In The Growth In Entertainment Industry

The Prime Minister praised the vastness and diversity of India's film and entertainment industry, noting that films are produced in many languages across the country.

In his latest “Mann Ki Baat” address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the remarkable progress and growing global recognition of India’s creative industries, particularly the animation, film, and entertainment sectors. Modi emphasized that the popularity of Indian animation, films, and series not only reflects the immense talent within the country’s creative community but also marks a significant contribution to the nation’s growth and economy.

The Prime Minister praised the vastness and diversity of India’s film and entertainment industry, noting that films are produced in many languages across the country. He expressed his appreciation for the industry’s role in strengthening the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat” (One India, Great India), as it continues to promote India’s cultural richness globally.

PM Modi also acknowledged the upcoming celebration of the anniversaries of some of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. He remembered Raj Kapoor’s pioneering work in showcasing India’s soft power through cinema, Rafi Saab’s timeless voice that touched every heart, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s contributions in elevating Telugu cinema to new heights. Additionally, he praised Tapan Sinha’s films for their powerful social messages and their role in promoting national unity.

Looking ahead, PM Modi shared that India will host the first-ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in 2024, where global media and entertainment leaders will gather. This summit, he noted, marks a crucial step in making India a global hub for content creation. Young Indian creators are expected to play an essential role in this transformation, bringing fresh energy to the country’s burgeoning creative economy.

The Prime Minister concluded by noting that as India moves toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, the country’s creators and their contributions to the entertainment industry will be pivotal in achieving this ambitious goal.

Growth In Entertainment Industry

The Indian entertainment and media industry, which is expected to grow by 8.3% annually, is projected to reach a staggering ₹3.65 lakh crore by 2028, outpacing the global industry’s growth rate of 4.6%. This growth, PM Modi emphasized, is a testament to the potential of India’s creative sector to impact both the economy and global culture.

Continue Reading: BPR: India’s Entertainment Industry Grew By 8.3%, To Reach Rs. 3,65,000 Crore By 2028

Also Read: PM Modi Celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s Songs And India’s Creative Talents In ‘Mann Ki Baat’